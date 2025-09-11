What is sales analytics?

Sales analytics is the process of gathering and analyzing sales data points to see how an organization is progressing toward its goals. Sales leaders can use these analytics to generate performance insights, identify what’s working and what might need an adjustment and create actionable steps to improve sales.

Through sales analytics, an organization can better understand past performance, identify trends, profitability and predict future sales outcomes. Sales analytics processes help turn siloed data into actionable insights—such as forecasting future sales and revenue more accurately—and use sales metrics to set attainable goals.1 The modern sales analytics solutions are artificial intelligence(AI)-infused to automate workflows and deploy predictive forecasting.

While the primary goal for sales analytics is to reveal actionable insights that improve the sales process, sales intelligence is a separate process that involves gathering raw data.2 Both processes ideally work alongside each other to achieve the mutual objective of business efficiency. A successful sales analytics strategy includes sales reps, sales analysts, business stakeholders and other tools and systems.3