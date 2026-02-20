Human-AI collaboration: What is it and why is it important?

Human-AI collaboration refers to the partnership between human intelligence and artificial intelligence systems to accomplish tasks neither could perform as effectively alone. Rather than replacing human workers, this approach emphasizes complementary strengths where humans and AI systems work in tandem.
The importance of this collaboration stems from a fundamental reality: Humans and machines possess different, complementary capabilities. According to recent research from McKinsey, AI technologies have evolved to the point where they could theoretically automate more than half of the working hours currently performed in the United States.
But capturing that value, the organization argues, largely depends on how effectively humans learn to work with these technologies—and how well they’re integrated into critical workflows. This survey corresponds with research from the World Economic Forum, which found that employers expect 39% of key skills required in the job market to change over the next four years.
AI systems excel at processing vast amounts of data, identifying patterns and consistently performing repetitive tasks. Meanwhile, humans excel at creative thinking, intuition, considering context, emotional intelligence, moral reasoning and empathy. A collaborative approach allows organizations to enhance productivity while maintaining the human judgement and creative problem-solving necessary for complex decision-making.
Also, it creates more meaningful work for humans by automating tedious tasks. And designing thoughtful human-machine relationships ensures that AI systems remain accountable and aligned with human values through ongoing oversight.
Training for human-machine synergy has become a major priority for organizations hoping to implement AI systems. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, top executives estimate that 40% of workforces will need to be reskilled as a result of implementing AI and automation.
To best meet the moment, IBM’s Chief Human Resources Officer Nickle LaMoreaux recently redesigned entry-level hiring practices. While some speculate that entry-level jobs might soon be automated out of existence, LaMoreaux tripled the number of open lower-level positions at IBM.
For example, LaMoreaux told an audience at the Charter Leading with AI summit in New York, entry-level coders spend less time coding and more time interacting with internal teams and clients. By training early career workers to collaborate effectively with new technologies and developing human-centered skills early, LaMoreaux hopes, IBM will create employees who will thrive in the future.
“The companies most successful three to five years from now are doubling down on entry-level jobs,” LaMoreaux said. “Business results are what you delivered yesterday. Skills are what you’ll do for me in the future.”
In this moment of wide-ranging transformation, business leaders who invest in collaborative systems will be most likely to reap the promised benefits of AI technologies. They will also be more likely to innovate through novel operating models that fundamentally change how business is done.
The relationship between humans and AI has evolved dramatically as the technology advanced, mandating more nuanced forms of collaboration between people and machines. Where early automation systems handled simple, rule-based tasks, AI increasingly operates with more complex tasks or minimal human oversight.
Over the last decade, sophisticated AI technologies enabled more complex tasks such as natural language processing, machine learning and content generation through advances in generative AI. During this period, collaboration became more interactive, with AI systems providing recommendations that humans could modify or reject.
The most recent evolution involves agentic AI technology, which represents a fundamental shift in human-AI collaboration. Agentic AI systems pursue goals with greater autonomy and adaptability, breaking complex tasks into sub-tasks and using external tools or APIs. Unlike earlier AI chatbots, which required human input for each step, agentic systems work independently while still operating under human oversight and direction.
For example, one utility company deployed agentic conversational AI across its entire customer base. The system included specific agents authenticating customers, determining the purpose of a call, managing appointments and providing self-service support. These agents now handle around 40% of calls and resolve 80% without human involvement. However, when escalation is necessary, customers and their conversation history are transferred to human customer service agents.
The agentic approach enables new forms of collaboration, where humans set high-level objectives and strategic direction while AI agents handle execution and routine decision-making. But these more autonomous AI-driven systems require thoughtful attention to the relationships between human workers and their technological counterparts.
According to McKinsey, AI-powered agents could create USD 2.9 trillion in economic value every year in the United States. But generating that value requires organizations to fundamentally redesign workflows rather than simple adopt new technologies.
As part of this fundamental shift, the demand for AI fluency has grown seven-fold in just the last two years. In the era of human-AI collaboration, successful businesses will create entirely new ways of working to cater to humans’ and machines’ individual strengths.
The most successful human-AI systems are designed around complementary strengths rather than treating AI as a simple replacement for human capabilities.
According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, adopters with strong reskilling programs that accommodate technology-driven job changes report a higher revenue growth rate. Compared to other businesses that simply embrace new tech, the adopters’ revenue growth rate is 15% higher. With AI, the added value is even greater: Those same executives see a 36% higher rate of revenue growth than their peers.
Taken together, these numbers suggest a strong mandate to restructure work strategically and play to workers’ strengths. Where humans offer empathy and creativity, AI delivers scalability and processing power.
Contextual understanding and nuance: Humans, as conscious and dynamic entities, grasp nuance and understand situations holistically rather than just processing explicit information. For instance, realizing that a data anomaly might appear due to a recent holiday rather than indicating a long-term trend. Such contextual awareness allows humans to interpret data situations with greater accuracy and in ways that consider broader circumstances.
Creative thinking: While AI can generate novel combinations of existing elements, humans excel at genuine creativity and critical thinking: Connecting disparate concepts, creating new paradigms or thinking in ways that break established patterns.
Ethical reasoning and moral judgement: Deciding how to balance competing stakeholder interests or navigating complex social implications requires human accountability. Ethical decision-making involves value-based thinking that goes beyond optimization and pattern-matching.
Emotional intelligence and empathy: The ability to build relationships or navigate complex social dynamics sets humans apart, particularly in collaborative environments. A healthcare worker might comfort an anxious patient or a teacher might recognize when a student needs encouragement rather than criticism. This emotional attunement helps humans respond to situations appropriately, building trust and connection.
Handling ambiguity with human judgment: When faced with unusual circumstances or incomplete information, humans can make reasonable judgments drawing on life experience. AI tools can’t easily replicate this level of intuition.
Non-stop availability: AI systems perform the same tasks at any time of day, often the same way and without the variability introduced by fatigue or distraction. This non-stop availability is ideal for routine monitoring or quality control.
Data processing and analysis: AI’s computational power allows it to process and analyze vast datasets beyond human capacity, identifying patterns and correlations that might be impossible for humans to discover alone. This process allows it to sift through millions of data points, detecting subtle relationships and trends that would be invisible to human analysts.
Optimization: AI systems excel at evaluating thousands of possible solutions to find optimal approaches to complex problems—for example, when routing delivery vehicles or scheduling manufacturing processes. This optimization capacity extends to resource allocation and logistics planning, where AI can find the best solution among myriad possibilities.
Speed and real-time processing: AI can execute calculations, retrieve information and make certain kinds of decisions in close to real-time. These capabilities allow AI-powered tools to handle time-critical tasks that might be difficult for a human to manage manually.
Innovation accelerates when humans can rapidly brainstorm, build and test new concepts or prototypes. The combination of human creativity and AI’s capacity for rapid iteration reduces the time from concept to implementation.
AI systems allow organizations to meet modern customer expectations for instant, personalized and always-available support. Concurrently, effective human collaboration with these systems provides the kind of empathetic touch that makes a customer experience delightful. By combining AI’s scalable consistency with human relationship-building skills, organizations deliver customer experiences that are simultaneously efficient and satisfying.
Organizations that operate and optimize AI into their customer service functions—known as “mature” adopters—report 17% higher customer satisfaction scores. Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found that when customer support workers were given access to AI agents, their productivity increased by almost 14%.
Human judgement supported by AI’s analytic capabilities can lead to better decisions across industries. For example, business leaders make more informed strategic decisions by accessing AI-synthesized insights, while financial advisors create more robust portfolios by combining algorithmic analysis with a personal understanding of client needs.
The combination of AI’s scalable consistency and human oversight creates systems that are both reliable and adaptable. Critical applications like power grid management benefit from AI’s constant monitoring, combined with human judgement in exceptional situations. This collaboration ensures that routine operations maintain high standards while unusual circumstances receive the thoughtful attention they require, improve overall system performance.
AI systems can help overcome barriers, increasing skill and information accessibility. For example, translation AI capabilities enable global collaboration while AI-powered tools can make complex systems more accessible to people without specialized training.
Work satisfaction and well-being can increase when AI takes over tedious, repetitive tasks individuals might find unfulfilling. It also allows humans to spend more time on the creative and interpersonal aspects of their work, which tend to be more engaging and meaningful.
Healthcare workers can focus more on patient care than paperwork and analysts can spend more time on interpretation than data processing. By handling the mundane aspects of work, AI enables humans to engage with job requirements they find more rewarding.
Thoughtfully designed workflows involving appropriate AI use can dramatically increase productivity. In this scenario, AI handles time-consuming routine tasks while allowing humans to focus on high-value activities.
The study of human-machine collaboration has a long history and researchers are continuously finding new ways for AI systems and human workers to interact. Recently, McKinsey published a paper exploring the movement from passive assistants to “virtual coworkers” and predicted the future of work would involve partnerships between AI-assisted people, agents and robots. The potential for human-AI collaboration exists across AI’s spectrum of capacity, which includes:
As the technology evolves, each function becomes more complex. For example, with generative AI, the capacity for content creation has expanded to include functions like summarization and contextualization. With agentic AI, automation takes new forms as agents perform multi-step actions with minimal intervention.
Human-machine collaboration is a dynamic and ever-expanding field, but some of the most basic ways in which it is deployed include:
In an advisor model, AI provides recommendations or insights while humans make the final decisions. The AI might analyze data and suggest courses of action, but people retain full authority over the final product. For example, in a medical office an AI might flag potential conditions while physicians make treatment decisions. In hiring, an AI might screen resumes while humans conduct interviews and make offers.
When AI augments human workers, it enhances human capabilities in real-time. Rather than making separate recommendations, AI works alongside humans to improve their performance. One example of improvement can be a translation tool helping multilingual communication flow more naturally or writing assistants to help employees refine their work. In customer service settings, AI is increasingly used to surface client data in real-time and suggest courses of action for contact center workers.
Delegation represents a workflow where humans assign specific tasks to AI systems, which then work autonomously within defined parameters. Humans set objectives and constraints but don’t supervise every action. Modern agentic AI systems excel in this pattern, handling complex multi-step tasks like conducting research, optimizing equipment maintenance scheduling or managing routine customer inquiries.
As seen before, AI “coworkers” take many forms, across industries and functions. Today, some of the most common ways AI tools act as team members include:
AI functions as an analyst by processing and synthesizing large volumes of data, surfacing insights to inform human decision-making. In these types of interactions, humans define the questions that matter and translate insights into actions. Critically, AI does not replace human analytical thinking, but rather elevates it. A financial analyst might use AI to scan millions of data points for patterns, then apply their human understanding to assess whether those patterns are actionable.
One of the most visible roles for human-AI collaboration involves AI functioning as a creative generator—for instance, producing drafts, code, content or designs. Humans then refine, direct and evaluate the AI’s input. In this type of interaction, humans act as creative directors and quality assurance technicians while AI serves to produce vast amounts of raw material.
For example, a marketing director might prompt an AI to generate 50 variations of advertising copy or a software engineer might ask an AI to generate code for a specific task.
AI transforms research across industries and job roles, serving as a powerful collaborator. Where traditional research required human workers to manually read and synthesize sources over long time periods, AI processes enormous volumes of information almost in real-time. It can help summarize, identify patterns and highlight connections across all the information, saving researchers time.
Increasingly, AI systems don’t just analyze past data, but model future scenarios and weigh strategic options. In this role, AI systems rapidly evaluate multiple strategic scenarios, such as market expansion plans or medical interventions.
These AI tools might surface risks or dependencies that might not be obvious to human strategists. Therefore, they might thrive in situations like drug discovery where available data might be impossible for a single person to ingest. Human roles in these collaborations remain critical, as AI cannot extrapolate values or priorities on its own. Human judgement related to real-world dynamics and ethical considerations remains key.
Writers, artists and designers increasingly use AI as a collaborator, deploying the technology as a brainstorming partner or early idea generator. The human creator then applies their creativity and judgement to shape AI-generated content into something authentic. In design, artists work with AI tools that can generate mock-ups and variations on design concepts before fully committing to a creative vision.
Marketing teams leverage AI collaboration to create more effective campaigns—as well as reach audiences more effectively. AI systems analyze consumer behavior data and identify audience segments based on complex demographic data. Marketers then use these insights to develop strategies and make creative decisions about campaign direction. AI can generate multiple variations of ad copy or social media posts, which human marketers refine to align with brand voice and campaign goals.
Intelligent customer service operations have evolved into a sophisticated collaboration between AI agents, AI assistants and human agents. Autonomous AI agents handle routine inquiries, providing instant responses to common questions. Employee-facing AI assistants might coach customer service representatives through client interactions, surfacing relevant data and suggesting troubleshooting functions. This collaboration allows human agents to focus on complex issues or emotionally sensitive situations.
Ideally, this collaboration is seamless from the customer’s perspective: AI might handle initial contact, gather relevant information and resolve straightforward issues. When situations require human judgement, the AI smoothly transfers to a human agent, providing them with conversation history and relevant context so customers don’t need to repeat themselves.
As medical centers embrace human-machine collaboration, healthcare has come to demonstrate some of the technology’s most promising use cases. In one prominent example, the Mayo Clinic deployed AI across its radiology department, adding hundreds of AI models to support analysis and expanding its staff by more than half since 2016. At the clinic, AI helps radiologists with routine tasks like kidney volume measurement or analyzes abnormal scans while doctors interpret the results.
In drug discovery, AI systems analyze molecular structures and predict which compounds might effectively target specific diseases, a process that might take human researchers years. Researchers then apply their scientific expertise to validate promising candidates and design clinical trials.
AI-powered diagnostic support systems help physicians by analyzing symptoms and suggesting possible conditions to consider. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, four in 10 healthcare executives already use AI for inpatient monitoring and to provide early warning signs. Physicians integrate these suggestions with their clinical examination and holistic understanding of a patient’s health situation, ultimately delivering the kind of empathetic and nuanced care only a human could provide.
The technology sector itself represents a major arena for human-AI collaboration. AI is fundamentally changing how software is written and how legacy systems modernize. AI-human collaboration enables engineers to tackle more ambitious projects faster and deliver solutions more efficiently.
In day-to-day software development, AI coding assistants have become critical collaborative partners for many developers. These AI coworkers, which mirror previous “pair engineer” scenarios, can generate significant advantages. Rather than writing each line of code manually, engineers describe what they need while AI creates functional code that humans then review and refine.
Recently, Gartner estimated that by 2028, 75% of enterprise software engineers will use such AI code assistants. As the consultancy previously wrote, this arrangement will create a scenario “with developers acting as validators and orchestrators of back-end and front-end components and integrations.” This collaboration accelerates development significantly, while the human developer’s role remains central.
“Generative AI is not going to build every piece of code out there,” says Gerry Leitão, Partner at IBM Consulting. “It’s going to be a force multiplier when it’s paired with a human.” For instance, IBM saw up to 45% initial build productivity improvements following the implementation of AI-generated recommendations for Ansible playbook development engineers.
Many modern manufacturing plants have come to embrace human-AI collaboration. AI systems monitor production lines in real-time, optimizing energy consumption and predicting equipment failures before they occur. Meanwhile, human operators and engineers focus on troubleshooting complex problems and implementing process improvements.
In supply chain management, AI systems forecast demand, optimize inventory levels and route shipments efficiently by processing vast amounts of data, including supplier performance and weather patterns. AI systems also reduce the burden of compliance and record-keeping.
Recently, the global manufacturing firm Channell implemented tools allowing planners to automatically generate a bill of materials report for each project, reducing human decision times from days to hours. With routine manual work increasingly efficient and error-free, human supply chain managers can provide more strategic direction and handle disruptions that require creative problem-solving.
To maintain effective, real-world human-machine partnerships, organizations must invest in building fluency and trust with AI tools. Building this trust requires transparency about AI capabilities and decision-making processes, as well as creating feedback mechanisms to help users understand when to trust AI and when to apply more scrutiny. Typically, this fluency is built from the top and business leaders should clearly communicate what AI systems do well and where they struggle.
Also, human-AI collaboration depends on quality training data for AI models, making robust data governance essential. Organizations must establish clear policies about what data AI systems can access, how data is collected and stored and who owns data generated through AI collaboration.
Poor data governance can lead to AI systems making decisions based on incomplete our outdated data. Also, businesses need mechanisms to ensure AI systems use data appropriately and provide clear, trustworthy, explainable AI models.
Introducing AI collaboration into an organization requires thoughtful change management that goes beyond technical training. Employees need clarity on their evolving roles and clear communication about how AI will affect their jobs—as well as relevant, actionable metrics to measure an initiative’s success.
Effective change management involves creating roles within teams that can model successful AI collaboration and establishing ongoing feedback channels. Leaders must articulate a compelling vision for how AI collaboration enhances, rather than diminishes, human users’ work.
As AI capabilities expand, the skills required for effective collaboration continually evolve, making ongoing upskilling essential. Workers might need to develop new competencies in areas like prompt engineering and AI output evaluation. Upskilling initiatives should be continuous rather than one-time events, recognizing that AI capabilities will continue to advance. Organizations that treat learning like an ongoing process create agile workforces that adapt as technology develops.
Increasingly, the path to effective human-AI collaboration is as much about an organization’s operating model as its adoption of technology. Automating select processes is unlikely to result in significant productivity gains or facilitate the kinds of wide-ranging business transformations AI can support.
According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, organizations that view the operating model as the ultimate driver of enterprise transformation have outperformed in profitability, revenue growth, innovation and employee retention. Often, this competitive edge is driven by investing in infrastructure and platforms that enable ecosystem-wide collaboration at scale.
Recently, Allie K. Miller, CEO of Open Machine, spoke to IBM’s David Levy, arguing against seeing AI as a simple productivity tool replicating human actions. “If you’re still thinking about little efficiency and productivity things,” she said, “if you’re only thinking about writing emails faster or writing SQL queries faster, you still write the email and you still write the SQL query.”
“Maybe,” she added, “there’s a world in which you shouldn’t be writing that email in the first place. You shouldn’t be writing that SQL query in the first place.”
Capturing true value demands a fundamental transformation in how businesses organize and operate. Traditional operating models designed around purely human workflows often become obstacles when organizations attempt to integrate AI collaboration. This situation creates a mandate for business leader to redesign workflows and decision-making processes to enable AI systems to handle routine decisions autonomously while ensuring appropriate human oversight for high-stakes choices.
Restructuring teams and roles might become necessary as AI takes on tasks previously performed by humans. But rather than eliminating positions, forward-thinking organizations will redefine roles to emphasize uniquely human contributions.
Meeting these challenges requires leaders, above all, to foster a culture of experimentation and learning. By setting the tone of innovation and maintaining a focus on outcomes, businesses can position themselves to capture value from human-AI collaboration over the long term.
Or, as Miller put it when she appeared on IBM’s AI in Action podcast: “If you’re just focused on moving horses faster, you’ll miss cars.”
