Channell Commercial Corporation

Channell has been spearheading innovation in the manufacturing space for almost a century. Now run by the third-generation of the Channell family, the company provides thermoplastic and metal enclosures for some of the world’s leading telecom, broadband and utility companies, helping to ensure the delivery of first-class services to consumers in the United States and beyond.

Channell operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, based in Temecula, California, and Rockwall, Texas, where highly-advanced industrial robots create the precision components that clients need. Within the two sites, Channell runs five separate manufacturing processes: injection molding, rotor molding, blow molding, metals and sheet molding compound.



George Sarabia, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Channell elaborates: “Channell is unusual because it’s a true manufacturing company. We don’t just do assembly, we go right from the raw materials—metal sheets or pellets of plastic—through to the finished goods. So, although we’re a relatively small company, our production operations are as complex as those of a much larger player.



“Every job that we complete involves many layers of complexity. Not only are we operating multiple manufacturing methods, but a customer order could be for multiple truckloads of goods. Within that order, individual components could require several sub-components, which in turn could need even smaller parts.”



As new orders come in, it falls to Channell’s planners to assess plant and machine capacity, allocate human resources, and prepare reports detailing the parts required to complete the job. To complete these tasks, the company previously relied partly on cumbersome, spreadsheet-based processes.



George Sarabia adds: “Our planners have been spending significant time drawing data from our ERP systems, matching our existing inventory against the materials required for each order, and estimating lead times for our customers.”



Relying on manual processes also carried the risk of human error. A single mistake during the planning process could mean that the company would lack the materials to finish a job—potentially pushing back the delivery date.



George Sarabia comments: “It was time to put smarter, more accurate tools in the hands of our planners.”

