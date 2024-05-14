Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank needed to improve the effectiveness of its contact center agents. The key underlying challenge was the complexity of the information agents needed to navigate to guide customers through an inbound call session. Although the most veteran and experienced agents had the familiarity necessary to quickly “read” customer needs from the exchange, the majority of agents—and especially new trainees—didn’t.

At the core, the bank wanted to bolster agent performance by adding a layer of automation and intelligence that would perform the logical associations that agents were required to make effectively during the call. Instead of relying on agent experience, which can vary considerably, the bank wanted to identify and analyze contextual clues during the course of the conversation and use the insights to guide agent discussions in real time.

