Automation is often applied to typical e-commerce business processes such as inventory management, order fulfillment, order tracking, marketing campaigns and customer support functions. For example, an automation platform might track inventory levels in real-time, alert teams when stock is low or reorder new products as needed. It might also send automated email messages to customers based on their shopping habits or purchase history, or remind them about items left in their abandoned cart.

These automation tools help businesses stay responsive and relevant without requiring constant manual effort. In turn, automation allows technology to handle rote work so that humans are freed up from manual tasks to focus on more creative, strategic or nuanced business needs.

Rather than just managing individual tasks, a successful automation approach aims to orchestrate interconnected and complex workflows and business processes so that different parts of the business work together seamlessly. Platforms such as Shopify and BigCommerce offer built-in automation capabilities, while advanced automation solutions like IBM watsonx® go further by embedding AI-driven decision-making and governance into the process. This ensures that automation can both automate tasks and align with broader business goals.