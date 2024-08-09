What is fulfillment optimization?

Fulfillment optimization can help companies tackle the challenges and inefficiencies of the order fulfillment process (OFP) to deliver customer orders in a timely and cost-effective manner.

The OFP is inherently complex. It involves managing logistics, manufacturing, supplier relationships and more. Successful OFP results in a business delivering the right product to the right customer at the right time and place.

However, during the order fulfillment process, a great deal can go wrong. Stockouts, or demand for specific goods that outstrips supply, can leave would-be customers empty-handed, resulting in missed revenue opportunities and unmet customer expectations. Excessive inventory levels can result in costly warehousing and lead businesses to implement major markdowns. While markdowns help get products out the door, they can also hurt profits. Bottlenecks in the supply chain can delay product manufacturing and delivery, impacting the customer experience. Companies can also face high shipping costs that affect product pricing.

E-commerce platforms and omnichannel fulfillment strategies have introduced even more complexity to the OFP. Many businesses today struggle to manage order fulfillment across traditional brick-and-mortar stores, distribution centers and warehouses.