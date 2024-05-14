With real-time analytics delivering deep, actionable insights into the digital customer experience, this leading retailer is achieving its goal of turning more visitors into satisfied customers.



“If we find a digital experience issue, we can quantify it,” says the spokesperson. “That means we can see the number of affected sessions, the impact of each issue on our conversion rates, and the estimated financial benefit of solving the issue. This information enables us to act quickly to resolve the most serious issues, and boost our incremental sales.”



The new way of working is already enabling the retailer to identify and resolve issues within days that might otherwise have gone undetected for weeks.



“Mobile is one of the most notoriously difficult channels to drive conversion on, because customers quickly become frustrated if they need to type in a large amount of information using a small keyboard,” explains the spokesperson. “We see that payment solutions like PayPal are very helpful in overcoming these challenges, as they enable customers to enter their delivery and billing information once, and re-use it in a secure and streamlined way—shortening the checkout journey dramatically.



“Using our customer experience analytics solution, we quickly detected that almost 2,000 mobile checkout sessions per week were being interrupted because the site was not sending the customer’s tax information to the PayPal service. By replaying these journeys, we were able to fix the issue promptly—helping us to drive an estimated USD3 million in incremental sales each year.”



He adds: “Promotions are also a highly effective method to drive mobile sales—but we noticed that one of our major promotion codes were causing a checkout error in more than 66 sessions per day. By solving the issue fast, we helped our marketing team get the promotion back on track, delivering an estimated USD1 million in incremental sales over the lifetime of the offer.”



To date, the retailer estimates that it has generated more than USD6 million in incremental sales by remediating issues along the customer journey. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue to deliver the insights to departments across the organization, and enable them to delight customers with frictionless shopping experiences on every channel.



The spokesperson concludes: “If you create a smooth digital journey, you keep people coming back for more—and our real-time customer experience insights are helping us to achieve exactly that.”



