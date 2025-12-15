What is CRM integration?

CRM systems are usually integrated with other systems or data sources by using application programming interfaces (APIs), an integration platform as a service (iPaaS), middleware, or prebuilt connectors, which synchronize the data and workflows among the various applications.

By integrating CRM platforms with other business systems, organizations can create a single source of truth (SSOT). A unified system can deliver greater data accuracy and context, which can accelerate and improve analysis, planning and forecasts. It can also strengthen workflows and performance in related initiatives such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), e-commerce, marketing automation and support desks.

Automation is often used in integrated systems to organize data and streamline workflows. In the case of CRM integration, an IT team might deploy automations that centralize customer data from various applications, such as email, e-commerce or subscription platforms. This consolidated data can then be used to help create more targeted sales or marketing initiatives that drive revenue and customer retention.

By improving data visibility, CRM integration helps organizations manage and measure their lead generation and sales pipelines on a single, customizable dashboard—helping to boost productivity.

CRM systems and integrations continue to advance by using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver new capabilities and efficiencies across the entire customer lifecycle. For example, customer service can rely on conversational AI to respond to customer requests. Marketing teams can use generative AI to create personalized emails. And the sales team can use predictive AI to score leads.