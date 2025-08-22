What is contact center as a service (CCaaS)?

A CCaaS platform provider begins by integrating with a business’ existing systems, such as a customer relationship management (CRM) system. This integration is typically the first step in integrating a CCaaS and allows for a unified view of customer data.3 The CRM integration is a vital step so that AI-powered agents have interaction history and a clear picture of the business’ contact center operation.

After the integration and setup are complete, the CCaaS software provider configures communication channels and sets up new workflows to align with the current communications platforms. CCaaS platforms are built to support omnichannel communication such as voice calls, messaging apps, email, live chat, social media and SMS. This step can ensure customers have a smooth interaction through their preferred communication method.

Human agents are then able to access the CCaaS platform through an interface and streamline customer information into one unified place. The cloud-based solution is scalable and allows businesses to adjust resources on demand as business needs change.