To some extent, configuration drift is inevitable over the course of a system’s lifecycle. It can be caused by manual changes to a network that affect the way its components interact with each other or automated tools that tweak settings in ways administrators didn’t intend. Without the proper documentation, incompatible or detrimental changes can be made as old administrators leave and new ones join.

A textbook example of configuration drift is the case of an administrator applying a fix to one server in a load-balanced environment but not the others. Even if the system continues operating normally for the time being, problems can occur down the line. The patched server might use a new library that is incompatible with future updates to the network that assume the original conditions, potentially leading to outages and inefficiencies.

Configuration drift doesn’t just pose a threat to performance. Systems that drift away from their intended settings can become more vulnerable to malicious actors and data breaches. For example, if firewall rules are not updated as new resources are added to a network, hackers can sneak right in.

Configuration drift can also affect compliance status. An organization can fail an audit if network documentation describes one set of security settings but the live environment is different.

DevOps professionals and system administrators have tools at their disposal to prevent misconfigurations and fight configuration drift. Infrastructure as code (IaC) tools such as Terraform tether network configuration to a configuration file that serves as a source of truth. Configuration files help ensure that new network resources are automatically provisioned in the proper state, reducing the number of opportunities for drift

Observability tools give administrators visibility into metrics, logs and traces, helping them spot configuration drift as it happens and apply fixes. Immutable infrastructure limits drift by discarding outdated servers instead of applying fixes at all. Configuration drift is also handled by configuration management tools such as Ansible.