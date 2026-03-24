What is certificate lifecycle management?

Digital certificates—also called X.509 certificates, after the X.509 standard that defines their format—are electronic documents used to verify digital identities. Certificates are mainly used by nonhuman and machine identities such as servers, software, computers and Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints.

Certificates depend on a framework called public key infrastructure (PKI), which uses asymmetric cryptography to validate entities’ identities and secure communications between them.

More specifically, asymmetric cryptosystems use two different keys—a public key and a private key—to encrypt and decrypt data. Anyone can use a public key to encrypt data. However, only the holders of the corresponding private key can decrypt that data.

Digital certificates prove that a particular private key belongs to a particular entity, and possession of an authentic certificate is often taken as proof of that entity’s identity.

In a sense, a certificate is a bit like the deed to a house: It records who a piece of property (the key) belongs to, and if someone holds the deed, they are likely the legitimate owner of that property.

But this analogy also reveals the limitations of certificates and the importance of securing them. If a bad actor steals a certificate, they can pretend to be a trustworthy entity—and other users might believe them, with potentially disastrous consequences.

For example, say a threat actor steals or forges a copy of a legitimate website’s certificate. The attacker then makes a malicious copy of the website designed to steal users’ credentials. Because the attacker has a seemingly authentic certificate, web browsers will think their phishing site is the real deal, and users won’t receive any warnings that the site is a fake.

To mitigate the risks of falling into the wrong hands, most certificates are valid only for a limited period of time. Certificate expiration is a cybersecurity measure, much like regular credential rotation. Even if attackers get their hands on a valid certificate, it will be of limited use—that is, if the real owner doesn’t revoke it first.