What is computer-aided facility management (CAFM)?

While computer-aided facility management (CAFM) systems are rising in popularity due to their ability to swiftly integrate new technologies to increase efficiencies, they aren’t the only facilities management software enterprises use. Here’s a look at two other kinds of facilities management software that perform similarly.

Computerized maintenance management system (CMMS)

A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), is a software system that centralizes and optimizes maintenance operations pertaining to individual assets.

A CMMS is typically more focused and technical than CAFM, which can track information relating to resource allocation, real estate management and other, non-technical asset-related areas.

Integrated workplace management system (IWMS)

An integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is the opposite of a CMMS in terms of the relationship to CAFM in that it tracks even broader metrics than CAFM typically handle.

Enterprises often combine CAFM and CMMS capabilities to give project management teams a holistic view of asset performance and how it relates to overall business conditions.

An IWMS is typically used by large organizations that want to extend CAFM capabilities into areas like lease management, cash flow and sustainability through a single, easy-to-use dashboard.