The Microsoft Azure Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) is a collection of documentation, implementation guidance, best practices and tools designed to help accelerate cloud adoption journeys.
It provides a structured approach to help organizations plan, build and optimize their cloud environments while minimizing business risk.
The Cloud Adoption Framework provides a comprehensive roadmap for building a cloud operating model that supports organizations at any stage of their cloud computing journey. CTOs, cloud architects, IT administrators and other stakeholders rely on the framework to guide a smooth transition to the cloud, helping to align technology with business goals and outcomes.
The Microsoft Azure Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) was developed in response to the increasing demand for digital transformation and the need to fully harness the potential of cloud technology. As organizations accelerate their digital journeys, cloud adoption becomes essential for enhancing agility, scalability and enabling capabilities like process automation and real-time data analytics.
A key driver behind the framework is the increasing pressure on businesses to modernize operations. The cloud plays a critical role in enabling this modernization, offering flexible, scalable solutions that support goals like operational efficiency and innovation. The CAF provides tailored guidance to help organizations move workloads to the cloud in a secure, compliant and cost-effective manner.
Adoption challenges often go beyond technology. Teams might face resistance due to shifting roles and workflows, and the CAF includes change management strategies to ease this transition. Skills gaps are also common, and the framework helps organizations assess training and staffing needs to build internal cloud expertise.
Legacy systems can further complicate cloud migration efforts. The CAF provides tools and methodologies for evaluating dependencies and designing appropriate technical solutions. It also helps organizations address security and compliance requirements early in the process, reducing risk as cloud environments scale.
Managing cloud costs is another concern. With the shift to pay-as-you-go models, many organizations struggle to maintain visibility and control. The CAF introduces governance and financial management practices to improve oversight and align spending with business priorities.
The CAF delivers practical advantages that support long-term cloud operations and decision-making. Key benefits include:
The CAF simplifies the transition to the cloud by providing clear guidance for managing public cloud and other cloud-based and on-premises services and resources.
By establishing consistency practices across teams and departments, the CAF breaks down operational silos. It ensures that cloud environments are managed through a unified approach, improving efficiency and coordination.
The CAF speeds up cloud adoption by using proven methodologies and best practices. This feature reduces trial-and-error deployment and supports faster realization of benefits, such as supporting public cloud use cases like dynamic resource allocation.
The CAF embeds compliance and security into all phases of the cloud journey. It also incorporates governance models and security frameworks for cloud computing environments, helping protect data and critical assets from the outset.
The CAF provides structured financial planning and management for better cost predictability and ROI throughout the cloud solutions journey (for example, optimizing workloads running on virtual machines).
The Azure Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) provides a structured approach to cloud transformation through six interconnected phases. Each phase builds on the previous one, creating a systematic methodology that reduces risk while maximizing business value.
The following six stages are designed to help create a seamless migration process and allow organizations to customize successful cloud adoption strategies:
The strategy phase establishes the foundation for a cloud adoption plan by aligning technology initiatives with specific business objectives. The strategy phase also includes developing comprehensive financial models that demonstrate the business case for cloud adoption, helping stakeholders understand both the costs and benefits of the transformation journey.
The plan phase turns strategy into action by evaluating the digital estate—including applications, data and IT infrastructure—and assessing whether the organization is prepared for the changes ahead.
Teams build detailed inventories of existing assets while analyzing current skill sets and identifying capability gaps. The outcome is a comprehensive roadmap that includes timeline estimates, resource needs, budget projections and risk assessments—serving as the blueprint for execution in the following phases.
The ready phase establishes the technical foundation through Azure landing zones—pre-configured environments designed according to best practices for security, governance and scalability. Organizations implement baseline configurations for identity and access management (IAM), role-based access controls and governance policies that scale with the growing cloud environment. This phase includes validation through pilot deployments to test configurations and resolve any foundational issues before large-scale adoption begins.
The adopt phase encompasses two parallel paths: migration and innovation.
The govern phase implements policies, processes and controls to maintain order and compliance as the cloud environment scales. Organizations establish governance methodologies that balance operational flexibility with oversight. Regular benchmark assessments evaluate the current state against industry standards, while the cloud governance framework provides consistent approaches to policy management and cost optimization.
The manage phase establishes operational excellence through comprehensive management of cloud resources and continuous improvement processes. Organizations define operations baselines for monitoring, maintenance, backup and disaster recovery and performance optimization, encompassing both platform operations for underlying infrastructure and workload operations for individual applications. Resource optimization becomes an ongoing discipline with regular assessments to ensure that the cloud environment delivers value while adapting to changing business needs.
Azure provides a comprehensive ecosystem of tools to support a Cloud Adoption Framework implementation. The Azure portal serves as the central management interface, offering intuitive controls for resource deployment and ongoing management across a cloud environment.
For standardized implementations, Azure templates and blueprints enable repeatable deployments that align with organizational requirements and governance policies.
Azure Migrate plays a crucial role in the migration journey. It provides assessment and migration capabilities for on-premises workloads, helping organizations discover, evaluate and migrate servers, databases and applications to Azure with minimal disruption. It includes support for various operating systems, enabling organizations to migrate Windows and Linux workloads with ease.
The CAF also integrates seamlessly with the Azure Well-Architected Framework, helping ensure that technical implementations meet established best practices for reliability, security, cost management, operational excellence and performance efficiency.
Also, Azure resource groups provide a way to logically organize and manage related resources—such as virtual machines, databases and storage—enabling teams to deploy, monitor and maintain these assets more efficiently.
The Azure Cloud Adoption Framework excels at integrating with existing enterprise technology ecosystems. For organizations with on-premises infrastructure, the framework provides guidance on hybrid cloud architectures that connect with Azure services, creating a unified operational experience tailored to specific business needs and desired business outcomes.
Given that over 97% of enterprises operate more than 1 cloud—with most organizations running 10 or more clouds—a hybrid multicloud approach has become critical in enterprise business. The CAF supports managing Azure environments alongside other cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and IBM Cloud. For example, an organization might run Azure for application workloads while maintaining IBM Cloud for specialized workloads on legacy systems that benefit from IBM's enterprise capabilities.
Enterprise integration also extends to connecting Azure services with ERP systems like SAP, CRM platforms like Salesforce and other critical systems. The framework includes strategies for integrating data platforms, allowing organizations to build comprehensive data ecosystems that connect on-premises IT with Azure's analytics, AI and other functionalities.
The CAF also addresses DevOps integration by guiding how to incorporate Azure services into CI/CD pipelines without disrupting existing tools and processes.
By enabling seamless integration across cloud platforms, on-premises systems and enterprise applications, the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework strengthens the overall cloud migration strategy. This integration ensures that migrations are not isolated technical events, but rather are aligned with business processes and operational goals—reducing complexity, avoiding disruptions and accelerating business innovation across an organization.
