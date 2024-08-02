Azure resource groups are logical collections of VMs, storage accounts, virtual networks, web apps, databases and database servers. You can use them to group related resources for an application and divide them into groups for production and nonproduction, or any other organizational structure you prefer.

The Azure resource groups management model provides four levels, or “scopes” of management (link resides outside of ibm.com), to organize your resources:

A resource group is a logical container into which Azure resources like web apps, databases and storage accounts are deployed and managed. Resources: Resources are instances of services that you create like VMs, storage or SQL databases.

One important factor to keep in mind when managing these scopes is that there’s a difference between an Azure subscription versus a management group. A management group can’t include an Azure resource. It can only include other management groups or subscriptions. Azure management groups provide a level of organization above Azure subscriptions—for example, if a subscription represents an application, an Azure management group might contain all applications managed by that department. Also, there’s no structure for a “nested” resource group in Azure—to “nest” groups for permissions, you’ll need to use a combination of permissions at the different levels listed earlier. Be sure also to differentiate the concept of an Azure resource group from an “Azure availability set.” An availability set in Azure is a logical grouping of VMs to inform Azure how your application is built to protect the availability of your application.