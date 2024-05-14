After an in-depth evaluation process, Glen Dimplex chose the next-generation ERP SAP S/4HANA® as the foundation for the integrated business processes. “We consider SAP S/4HANA best-in-class when it comes to core ERP functionality such as supply chain, manufacturing and warehouse management,” Munro confirms.

“As well as delivering on all our core operational requirements, SAP S/4HANA offers real-time analytics through an extremely intuitive user experience. The ability to convert our rich operational data into actionable business intelligence insights in seconds was another of the key reasons we selected SAP S/4HANA.”

To maximize the business value of its investment in SAP S/4HANA and reduce the risk of disruption on its transformation journey, Glen Dimplex engaged IBM® Consulting to help make its vision for integrated global operations a reality. As well as offering consulting services to support the design of new business workflows in SAP S/4HANA, IBM proposed a performant, scalable and highly available IT architecture to support the new solution, based on the Microsoft AzureExternal Link (link resides outside of ibm.com) cloud.

“IBM scored highly against our key selection criteria, but what really made them stand out was the team’s experience and professionalism,” says Munro. “Over the course of the RFP, IBM took the time to listen to our requests and present a solution that precisely addressed our specifical operational needs. The strategic alliances between IBM, SAP and Microsoft also gave us great confidence that we’d get responsive support whenever we needed it.”

Through a series of workshops with IBM and leaders from across its business, Glen Dimplex designed integrated workflows in SAP S/4HANA. Using IBM accelerators such as IBM Blueworks Live, the company rapidly modeled the new processes and identified optimal ways to implement them in the SAP solution.

In close collaboration with IBM, Glen Dimplex began its worldwide deployment of SAP S/4HANA with its operations in Ireland, bringing processes such as record-to-report, order-to-cash and procure-to-pay onto a single platform for the first time. The solution also unlocked advanced distribution capabilities for Glen Dimplex, including demand and supply chain planning, and transportation management.

The Causeway project incorporates a wide range of SAP solutions, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP BW/4HANA®, SAP Integrated Business Planning and SAP Process Orchestration. The suite is fully integrated with Glen Dimplex’s third-party applications for electronic data interchange (EDI) and logistics, as well as Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Commerce and other e-commerce platforms in use across the business.

Following the success of its initial implementation of SAP S/4HANA, Glen Dimplex raced ahead with the global rollout of the Causeway program. One year after the go-live in Ireland, the company extended the SAP solutions to support its worldwide heating and ventilation businesses, which include multiple manufacturing sites and warehouses. Next, the company deployed the solutions to its remaining business units in the Nordic region and the Americas. In the next release of the project, IBM and Glen Dimplex will implement the SAP solution for Glen Dimplex’s thermal solutions operations in Germany.

“All the implementations after the initial rollout in Ireland took place during the COVID period, which meant almost all the work had to be carried out remotely,” adds Munro. “Despite that challenge, the implementations were a big success. Even though we were enabling many brand-new capabilities — for example, an e-commerce experience for our Glen Dimplex Americas businesses — everything worked smoothly from day one.”

Today, Glen Dimplex uses SAP BW/4HANA and Microsoft Power BI to make it fast and easy for employees to explore business data in SAP S/4HANA. By integrating the SAP solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for CRM, Glen Dimplex is also empowering its people to work more efficiently and bring sustainable solutions to new global customers.

Munro comments: “We now use SAP and Microsoft solutions to support the lead-to-cash process for our heating and ventilation business from end-to-end. These types of improvements wouldn’t have been possible without the economies of scale of a global transformation project, backed by expert resources from a partner like IBM Consulting.”

Angel del Valle, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Glen Dimplex, adds: “Causeway is a key enabler of long-term growth for Glen Dimplex group, offering the business new capabilities and the scalability for future expansion. The fact that we’ve deployed the solutions to 18 regions and counting 100% remotely makes the results we’ve achieved even more impressive.”