Moving the needle: AI in Action use cases favored by Leaders

How leaders choose to adopt AI might be one of the most crucial decisions made by an organization in the near future. The role of AI in this ever-changing innovation-driven market is unmatched to any other influence on a business. It is now more important than ever companies make the right strategic decisions to implement AI capabilities.

AI is the path to value for organizations and is exemplified in the recent AI in Action 2024 report. The report explores this path and gives specific examples of what is possible when AI is put to the test.

The report, which surveyed 2,000 organizations from around the globe, discovered there was a small subset of organizations (just 15%) that rose above the AI buzz, called Leaders. These Leaders look beyond the AI hype and seek out ways to interject AI in the most pragmatic way possible. One of the many factors that goes into the Leaders success is in part due to the use cases they choose to focus on.

Shobhit Varshney, Vice President and Senior Partner, Americas Gen AI IoT Leader, IBM Consulting, shares his insights in the report and suggests organizations to identify use cases by emphasizing impact instead of convenience.

“It’s tempting to start an AI journey with what’s quickest to implement,” said Varshney in the report. “But Leaders uncover big meaty opportunities that are going to move the needle.”

In other words, the 85% of organizations surveyed and referred to in the report at Learners should be focusing on implementing AI not where it’s easiest but where it might be the most impactful. Varshney recommends focusing on end-to-end workflows as a starting point.