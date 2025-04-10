Engaging Masters golf fans with better projections

The statistics from these zones are interpreted by an IBM Granite® model combined with an open-source LLM, which generate natural-language output fine-tuned to the vernacular of golf and the Masters (for example, using terms such as “second cut” instead of “rough”).



This year, Hole Insights are not just informed by more granular raw data, but by expert opinion. “We’re also drawing on hours of interviews with an expert caddy who has served almost 30 years at the Augusta National Golf Club,” says Shelton. “We recorded him walking us through every hole, providing his personal insights and anecdotes.” The team then used a transcript of these recordings as a corpus for fine-tuning the output, to deliver more human and creative language around shot projections.



The example shown below reveals the improved, more engaging language in this year’s Hole Insights application.