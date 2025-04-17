X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2025 highlights attackers steal, and sell, user identities at scale

Occurring in 30% of cases, the abuse of user identities remained the preferred entry point for attackers in 2024. A surge in phishing emails delivering infostealer malware and conducting credential phishing is fueling this trend and may be attributed to attackers leveraging AI to scale distribution. With nearly one in three incidents resulting in credential theft, there is no end in sight for identity abuse.

Making matters worse is the thriving dark web market that trades in stolen credentials. Analysis indicates that there was a 12% increase in infostealer credentials for sale on the dark web compared to the same time last year. In 2024, the top five infostealers alone had more than 8 million advertisements on the dark web. With each listing having the potential to contain hundreds of credentials within, the true number is undoubtedly much higher.