The introduction of AI productivity tools in the rapidly evolving world has changed how businesses are run and how people perform everyday tasks. The AI movement isn’t just about getting things done faster, it’s about being smarter and working more efficiently. What makes up most AI productivity are AI productivity tools, which are software applications that use AI to help individuals and businesses complete tasks. These AI productivity tools come in web-based and in app form. By using machine learning and natural language processing to do things like automating citations, working from prebuilt templates and writing code.

These types of software applications range in uses and complexity. Some are smart assistants that can sort through emails in just a few clicks. While other solutions use algorithms and metrics to predict the code that needs to be written or give tips to complete tasks. Six of the most popular tools used in business today are as follows.

Grammarly Notion ChatGPT Claude Asana Otter.ai watsonx Assistant watsonx Orchestrate Midjourney watsonx Code Assistant Microsoft Copilot

Grammarly is an AI cloud-based writing assistant that is used for grammar optimization, punctuation, spelling, among other writing aspects. The tool can be used for anyone looking to improve copywriting, long-form writing or general everyday writing.

Notion, similar to Grammarly, is a writing and note-taking tool that recently introduced its AI version. Notion AI is a collection of AI-powered tools that can autofill summaries, answer questions, and translate words into multiple languages.

ChatGPT was created by OpenAI, based on GPT-4 architecture and is trained on large amounts of text data to assist in writing essays, answering questions, critiquing writing and more. The premium version of ChatGPT can even do image generation and voice inputs.

Claude is another AI assistant that can summarize meetings, answer questions, and write code. It’s powered by LLMs and is another popular productivity app used by individuals today to assist in writing social media posts, such as Linkedin posts or Instagram captions.

Asana is a project management tool that helps organizations manage tasks and can integrate with multiple apps, such as Microsoft teams, Gmail, iOS and Outlook. Asana AI uses AI to automate tasks and create summaries, saving teams time and money.

Otter.ai is a transcription tool that summarizes recorded calls and helps users transcribe conversations from speech to text in real time.

Watsonx Assistant™ is a conversational AI solution that empowers employees within an organization to build AI agents and AI chatbots. The tool can be integrated with multiple apps and designed for nontechnical builders.

IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™ is a generative AI and automation solution that can automate tasks and simplify complex processes. The tool offers prebuilt apps, skills and assistants to help members of an organization perform tasks.

Midjourney is an AI-image generation tool that creates visuals from text prompts. It’s used by artists and designers to assist in creating unique work.

watsonx™ Code Assistant™ uses gen AI to generate net new code and translate code from one language to another or refactor legacy code. The tool helps developers and IT operators speed up application modernization efforts.

Microsoft Copilot is an AI-powered tool that uses LLMs and the organization’s data to help users with productivity and creativity. Copilot can suggest new ideas and automate tasks, such as email writing and summarization.