Software-defined storage (SDS) is a storage framework that isolates hardware from storage software. Unlike traditional network-attached storage or storage area network systems, SDS is designed to respond to the complex process of digital transformation.
SDS gives you the flexibility, cost-effectiveness and agility you need to enable your data-driven, multicloud enterprise. It can perform on any industry-standard system, removing the dependence on proprietary hardware.
Discover how a software-defined architecture provides the greatest value, whether deployed as software, as an array or as hyperconverged infrastructure.
Make business changes as easily as you update your software.
Support traditional and new-generation applications simultaneously with the same infrastructure.
Transform your existing infrastructure to meet new challenges.
Manage data growth and meet the demands of your data-driven infrastructure with a complete storage software suite that is powerful, cost-effective and features AI-infused capabilities.
Modernize, simplify and automate data center copy management processes.
Optimize your storage infrastructure with unparalleled visibility, analytics, and end-to-end monitoring for complex storage environments.
Enable data on heterogeneous storage systems to be replicated or migrated between on-premises and IBM Cloud®, Amazon Web Services or Microsoft® Azure.
Protect your Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Salesforce data with IBM Storage Protect for Cloud, your trusted solution for security-rich encryption, compliance and advanced threat detection.
Get comprehensive data resilience for physical file servers, virtual environments and a wide range of applications.
Unify data protection for VMs, databases, SaaS workloads and containers in hybrid cloud environments.
Detect and diagnose ransomware attacks and get automated recovery to protect your business-critical workloads.
Optimize archival cost with physical air gap protection and intuitive graphical access from a single global namespace.
Accelerate AI with a global data platform and break through data barriers.
Accelerate time to value by leveraging cloud-native infrastructure for your applications on virtual machines and containers on Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Fast track your journey to hybrid cloud and bring data services to your container environment.
Enable AI workloads and consolidate primary and secondary big data storage with industry-leading, cost-effective object storage.
Deploy fast, highly scalable, resilient and secure data for your AI and high-performance workloads.
Ready to learn how SDS can put your data to work for you? Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.