Home Software-defined storage Software-defined storage (SDS) solutions
Software-defined storage (SDS) provides the flexible storage foundation you need for hybrid cloud, digital transformation and more
SDS for Dummies eBook
A person on chair with phone and laptop, managing tasks and staying connected

Software-defined storage (SDS) is a storage framework that isolates hardware from storage software. Unlike traditional network-attached storage or storage area network systems, SDS is designed to respond to the complex process of digital transformation. 

SDS gives you the flexibility, cost-effectiveness and agility you need to enable your data-driven, multicloud enterprise. It can perform on any industry-standard system, removing the dependence on proprietary hardware.

 

 
Software-defined Architecture

Discover how a software-defined architecture provides the greatest value, whether deployed as software, as an array or as hyperconverged infrastructure.
Benefits Flexible

Make business changes as easily as you update your software.

Agile

Support traditional and new-generation applications simultaneously with the same infrastructure.

Cost-effective

Transform your existing infrastructure to meet new challenges.

IBM Storage Software Suite

Manage data growth and meet the demands of your data-driven infrastructure with a complete storage software suite that is powerful, cost-effective and features AI-infused capabilities. 
Explore IBM Storage Software Suite
SDS for storage management IBM® Storage Copy Data Management

Modernize, simplify and automate data center copy management processes.

 IBM Storage Insights and IBM Spectrum Control

Optimize your storage infrastructure with unparalleled visibility, analytics, and end-to-end monitoring for complex storage environments.

 IBM Spectrum® Virtualize for Public Cloud

Enable data on heterogeneous storage systems to be replicated or migrated between on-premises and IBM Cloud®, Amazon Web Services or Microsoft® Azure.
SDS for data protection and recovery IBM® Storage Protect for Cloud

Protect your Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Salesforce data with IBM Storage Protect for Cloud, your trusted solution for security-rich encryption, compliance and advanced threat detection.

 IBM® Storage Protect

Get comprehensive data resilience for physical file servers, virtual environments and a wide range of applications.

 IBM Storage Protect Plus

Unify data protection for VMs, databases, SaaS workloads and containers in hybrid cloud environments.

 IBM® Storage Sentinel

Detect and diagnose ransomware attacks and get automated recovery to protect your business-critical workloads.

 IBM® Storage Archive

Optimize archival cost with physical air gap protection and intuitive graphical access from a single global namespace.
SDS for data and AI IBM® Storage Scale

Accelerate AI with a global data platform and break through data barriers.

SDS for Red Hat® IBM® Fusion

Accelerate time to value by leveraging cloud-native infrastructure for your applications on virtual machines and containers on Red Hat® OpenShift®.

 IBM Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks®

Fast track your journey to hybrid cloud and bring data services to your container environment.
Software-defined architecture Software-defined storage for AI and data

Enable AI workloads and consolidate primary and secondary big data storage with industry-leading, cost-effective object storage.

Software-defined storage server

Deploy fast, highly scalable, resilient and secure data for your AI and high-performance workloads.

Services

IBM® Technology Expert Labs offers infrastructure services to help you build the foundation for today’s hybrid cloud and enterprise IT data centers.

 Explore infrastructure services
Next steps

Ready to learn how SDS can put your data to work for you? Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.

 Read the SDS for Dummies eBook
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks® Support and services Global financing Education and training Community Developer community Partners