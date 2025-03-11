IBM Cloud® compliance: PINAKES

PINAKES is a rating framework developed by the Spanish banking association Centro de Cooperación Interbancaria (CCI). The framework is designed to manage and monitor the cybersecurity controls of technology suppliers supporting Spanish financial entities. PINAKES is based upon the due diligence and compliance directions provided in European Banking Authority Guidelines (EBA/GL/2019/02).

PINAKES assessments are conducted by CCI-approved, independent third-party evaluators. PINAKES evaluations include information security management, incident management, encryption, systems operation, resilience and access control. The evaluators assess services by considering three main aspects: integrity, confidentiality and availability. These three concepts are then scored from D to A+ for a final rating (such as ABA or BAC).



Reports and other documentation



Contact an IBM representative to request PINAKES reports