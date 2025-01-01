The Information System Security Management and Assessment Program (ISMAP) is a

Japanese government program to assess the security of public cloud service providers (CSP). ISMAP approves independent third-party auditors who evaluate and register CSPs and their services to ensure they meet specific security requirements set by the Japanese government, enabling agency usage without the added burden and cost of agency-led assessments.

Reports and other documentation

View the IBM Cloud IaaS and PaaS registration listed on the ISMAP website (Listing is in Japanese).