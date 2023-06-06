Driving business and IT transformation for automotive clients to accelerate innovation and cost efficiency
The global automotive industry is undergoing multiple parallel transformations: the shift toward electrified software-defined-vehicles, the rollout of agency sales models and the rise of new business models fueled by technology advancement. Nobody in the automotive supply chain can tackle all challenges alone, nor does anyone need to reinvent the wheel for non-differentiating commodities.
So, let’s join forces, pool our knowledge, and embrace the possibilities of electrification, digitalization, AI, autonomous driving and cloud connectivity. Through expert automotive consulting services, we can accelerate innovation and cost efficiency to shape the future of automotive experiences.
of automotive executives cite the technical complexity of separating hardware and software layers as challenging.1
of our top-performing CEOs—agree that competitive advantage depends on who has the most advanced generative AI.2
of IT professionals agree that without a hybrid cloud strategy it’s difficult to realize the full potential of a digital transformation.3
In direct partnership with automotive clients, we advise, design, build and operate business innovation that matters and results that last. Together we achieve cost reduction, enhance competitiveness and set new industry benchmarks.
Define, realize and orchestrate your North Star vision by intersecting business models and technology transformation to maximize profit across the automotive value chain from first leads to aftersales, while accelerating product-to-service transformation.
Vehicle electrification and SDVs will transform driver and passenger experiences by 2035, requiring automakers to adapt their business model. With the Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI), Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Red Hat®, we examine how software can help automakers overcome technical complexities and skills gaps.
Scale AI at higher levels of performance and accelerate your enterprise transformation with SAP S/4HANA, using IBM’s SAP expertise combined with delivery excellence, proven methodologies and hundreds of prebuilt industry best practices.
Navigate the AI landscape by identifying and selecting the perfect use cases for your global automotive business. Explore the endless possibilities in content creation, coding or cutting-edge process optimization.
Reinvent automotive experiences and optimize your ways of working for both customers and employees by leveraging data. Track in-vehicle and digital touchpoints to continuously learn about your customers and wow them with hyper-personalized offers.
Reduce overall IT expenditure in the automotive industry by eliminating or minimizing costs through streamlining IT migration, modernization and operations, moving to more cost-effective platforms.
Modernize essential business processes with experience-led co-creation that drives business value quickly across automotive consulting firms and the broader automotive industry and supports the deployment of enterprise-wide AI strategies.
Transform your business and manage risk with a global industry leader in cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed security services—empowering automotive consulting firms to offer safe, secure operations to customer-centric OEMs and suppliers.
Use our business-centric approach to modernize applications within hybrid cloud environments—driving cost efficiency, increased profitability and productivity, enhanced sustainability and faster time to market. Applying generative AI to IT automation can accelerate that journey even faster.
Use Nordcloud’s expertise in cloud implementation, application development, managed services and training—enabling automotive consulting firms and automotive suppliers to accelerate their cloud journey from strategy planning to application management.
Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) implements SAP S/4HANA for vehicle management, sales and distribution, materials, HR and finance with help from IBM. This enables full visibility of vehicles from manufacturing through dealerships to customer.
smart Europe’s use of gen AI in their customer engagement center (CEC) boosted case categorization and prioritization accuracy by 30% and first contact resolution by 60%. It cut resolution time for recurring issues by 3 times, with a 97% agent acceptance rate.
IBM helped FAW-Volkswagen build and train a digital innovation team of over 150 people to drive a customer-focused transformation. This team reached more than 3 million of new users for its VW and Jetta brand apps with enhanced customer experiences.
Use AI to generate brand-aligned content, optimize with recommended SEO metadata, automate authoring, and streamline testing and deployment.
Drive leads and order intake by choosing a Salesforce partner who can build custom agents, implement prebuilt agents, extend agents into enterprise back-office systems and unlock mainframe data with zero copy.
Leverage our extensive experience in building and transforming customer service departments, integrating automation and AI from the outset to drive value across the service value chain.
Develop a coherent aftersales strategy, which plays a key role in the client loyalty phase, to secure future viability and profits across the entire aftersales value chain. Leverage AI and data from service diagnostics to personalized workshop experiences.
Enhance supply chain transparency in the automotive industry to build trust and help ensure compliance. Manage risks, and enhance sustainability, ultimately leading to a more resilient and competitive industry.
Transform human resources (HR) organizations into modern and agile functions capable of quickly pivoting to changing business imperatives, serving as strategic value creators—driving transformation.
Automakers are nearly tripling R&D budgets dedicated to software-defined products, from 21% today to 58% in 2035. We partnered with AAI, AWS and Red Hat to explore how automakers can transform for success in the era of SDVs.
Automakers have been trying to build a cloud foundation, but they’re struggling in three industry applications. We partnered with AWS to explain the first step for automakers and suppliers—an integrated cloud strategy.
Connected vehicle security enhances product and brand value, but as more connected vehicles hit the road, OEMs must increase efforts to protect customers against cyberattacks. In this report, IBM highlights three actions they should take now.