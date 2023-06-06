The global automotive industry is undergoing multiple parallel transformations: the shift toward electrified software-defined-vehicles, the rollout of agency sales models and the rise of new business models fueled by technology advancement. Nobody in the automotive supply chain can tackle all challenges alone, nor does anyone need to reinvent the wheel for non-differentiating commodities.

So, let’s join forces, pool our knowledge, and embrace the possibilities of electrification, digitalization, AI, autonomous driving and cloud connectivity. Through expert automotive consulting services, we can accelerate innovation and cost efficiency to shape the future of automotive experiences.