IBM + Scuderia Ferrari perfect a new formula for fan engagement

IBM worked closely with Ferrari to strike a balance between designing a mobile experience that pushes the boundaries of innovation while staying true to Ferrari’s design principles, distinctive voice and storied history.



“The beauty of the app needed to match the luxury of the brand,” explained IBM Senior Partner Shannon Miller in his Think keynote conversation with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. “The second key thing we wanted to do was get content more easily and faster to the fans.”



In practice, this meant the large language model powering the new Scuderia Ferrari HP app had to be trained to closely align “to the way Ferrari talks about a race,” says IBM’s Baker. This includes the order of topics when covering a race, and strategy and critically “ensuring we are working within the constraints of the Formula 1 ecosystem and focusing on not comparing between drivers, with other teams and their data, and not criticising or sharing important strategy considerations.”



Finally, perhaps obvious but critical, the LLM could not hallucinate or get anything wrong. IBM is no novice to addressing accuracy, security and governance. “The app is built with the same data and analytics technologies used by IBM clients across industries,” says IBM’s Adashek. In highly regulated industries like finance or healthcare, there is no real acceptable margin of error; millions of dollars or lives are always at stake. In this case, the team used an important LLM-as-a-judge stage gate within the watsonx.governance component of the solution, to test all generated content against Ferrari’s historical structure tone and other guardrails agreed.



Going forward, fans will remain the focus says Baker. There are so many different personas within that growing fanbase. With the Scuderia Ferrari HP app on watsonx,

“we can, for example, quite easily personalise the race summary to either be highly technical or written for a child or written in a more social tone. Additional interactivity and gamification of the app are other areas to expand, says Baker. “There will be new polls regularly so fans can vote on interesting data points, milestones or predictions.”



What do Scuderia Ferrari drivers like Lewis Hamilton think of the new IBM Ferrari fan app? “Next-level,” Hamilton told his 39.5 million followers in an Instagram story.



