American Airlines

Airline evolves customer experience with IBM public cloud platform and services.

 UBank

UBank shrinks time to market — builds a loan app virtual assistant on IBM Cloud platform.

AAIS

The American Association of Insurance Services partnered with IBM to create an open blockchain network that streamlines regulatory reporting. The network provides new insights for insurers, while also enhancing timeliness, accuracy and value for regulators.

With IBM Cloud bare metal server infrastructure hosted worldwide and the Veeam on IBM Cloud backup and restore service, Movius provides its multiline offering to enterprises around the globe.

Creval

To transform its service desk operations, banking group Creval deployed a virtual assistant, powered by IBM Watson technology, that reduced service desk calls by 80 percent and allowed staff to focus on high-value tasks that drive customer service excellence.

ActivTrades

To help ensure clients can access the latest pricing and execute trades rapidly and accurately, online broker ActivTrades migrated its primary trading platforms from on-premises infrastructure to IBM Cloud for VMware solutions.

Allianz wanted a mobile assistant solution that worked across platforms to better serve customers. Using IBM Cloud and IBM Watson Assistant, the company created an AI-powered virtual assistant that can field 80 percent of its most frequent customer requests — for real help in real time.

 Contextor

To help its clients focus on strategic activities rather than low-value tasks, Contextor teamed up with IBM to augment its robotic process automation solutions with artificial intelligence capabilities.

 Delloite

To help state healthcare agencies address new regulations, Deloitte teamed with IBM to develop the Medicaid Enterprise Solution (MES) HealthInteractive Platform, running on IBM Cloud technology. With MES, state Medicaid programs can keep IT up to date with less effort and expense, while also aligning with federal guidance.

 Japan Airlines

A Japanese airline has become the first among its competitors to develop a web-based chatbot proof of concept, generating real dialogs with 90 percent of users and confirming the company's vision for broader cognitive applications with IBM Watson Assistant (formerly IBM Watson Conversation) and Watson Natural Language Classifier services.

Active International

Active International used the IBM Cloud to develop applications that optimize its media buying cycle and help it identify new business prospects more effectively.

 Anthem

Anthem partnered with IBM to drive its digital transformation and deliver an enhanced digital experience for its nearly 40 million consumers.

 Assima

Assima helps employees work smarter by arming them with an intelligent application overlay hosted in the IBM Cloud and delivering AI capabilities with IBM Watson technology.

 Asteria

To help small and midsized businesses with liquidity management and planning, Asteria created a smart cashflow service running on scalable IBM Cloud infrastructure. With its IBM Cloud solution, the company can work in a flexible, open-source development framework while also addressing customer needs for security-rich data hosting.

 Buzz Radar

Buzz Radar created a platform called the Cognitive Command Center — a digital marketing monitoring, analytics and visualization platform that harnesses IBM Watson technologies and runs in the IBM Cloud.

 Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf

After working with IBM to build a cloud data warehouse and analytics architecture, Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf can now gain data-driven insights from across its nine properties.

 ExxonMobil

Building on a long track record of service innovation, ExxonMobil engaged an IBM iX team to help design and launch ExxonMobilRewards+, the industry's first smartphone app for digital payment at the pump. The solution's IBM Cloud public hosting platform reduces operating costs for the app by 40 percent and scales effortlessly as its user base continues to grow.

 LogDNA

LogDNA saw a clear need to address data sprawl in the modern, cloud-native development stack. Its innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform built on Kubernetes caught the attention of the IBM Cloud team, which wove it into its global framework. As both an IBM Business Partner and a client, LogDNA was able to grow and strengthen its DevOps capabilities.

 Ricoh

Ricoh migrated its Unified Communication System operations to IBM Cloud bare metal servers, taking advantage of near-limitless scalability and capacity. This allowed the company to ensure smooth sound and vision for its rapidly expanding customer base.

