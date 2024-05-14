Movius offers MultiLine, an app that creates a second phone line on an existing device, allowing communications on popular voice and messaging channels and automatically encrypting and documenting all conversations, chats and texts. Organizations choose MultiLine because it allows their employees to communicate with customers in efficient, convenient ways while complying with stringent industry regulations on record-keeping. It also supports corporate sustainability goals by helping reduce the waste and energy consumption of providing separate business phones.

Of course, before customers will onboard MultiLine, they need to know it can keep their data safe. “It’s one of the very first things that customers want to know when they talk to us,” says Bill Pettit, Head of Cloud Infrastructure & IT at Movius. “With the customer base that we serve, there are potentially sensitive conversations going on. Our security and compliance postures are in place to ensure we protect that information.”

Just as MultiLine’s capabilities allow customers to comply with retention rules, the technologies and processes underpinning the app must comply with the stringent data-security regulations applied to banking, healthcare, government and other industries. MultiLine is a SaaS solution used by organizations around the world, it has many different partner integrations, and it includes an AI-based support line for maintaining excellent call quality. “To have a strong security posture,” says Pettit, “we have to tie all those pieces together and manage threats proactively.”

“The time to identify and remediate threats is critical,” adds Chethan Visweswar, Chief Product Officer at Movius. “If time to remediation goes up, we’d risk losing the trust of our customers.”