Such has been the case for CLAI Payments Technologies. For more than 30 years, the company has provided payment systems to financial institutions and retail organizations spanning the Americas.

“We believe we provide the most secure, complete and profitable solution for our customers,” says Fernando Carmona, CEO of CLAI Payments. “We run all of our software on IBM Power Systems with built-in encryption using the integrated IBM i operating system. Part of our success with so many banks in the region is because we have that kind of integration.” Currently, CLAI Payments has a customer base of 130 sites in financial services using its encrypted solution on premises.

In 2019, the company began exploring ways to offer its payment platform, called AZ7, in a cloud environment. By offering its payment platform as a software as a service (SaaS) offering, CLAI Payments could enable customers to offload the cost and effort of buying, housing and maintaining the underlying hardware and software, while paying only for the services they consumed.

“Every financial institution, every bank processor is struggling with a lot of different systems infrastructures and software providers,” says Carmona. “Everyone wants to move to the cloud, and they are looking at the major players in the market, including IBM Cloud, to help simplify their IT environments.”

In moving to a cloud environment, CLAI Payments wanted to continue to run its software on the IBM® i operating system, which it was very happy with, using IBM Power Virtual Server. However, there were some major hurdles to overcome. “We work with banks and processors. They are, by necessity, very conservative,” says Carmona. “A bank payment platform can’t be out of service for a single second, because every minute of an outage can mean millions of dollars in losses.”

Financial institutions also face strict security, privacy and compliance regulations. To adhere to those regulations and protect customer’s sensitive data, systems and transactions need to be highly secure in all situations, running on encrypted systems. However, most cloud platforms, including IBM Cloud®, don’t have built-in encryption capabilities for IBM i. The company met with IBM to explore how it could add encryption to the IBM i environment.