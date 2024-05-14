ActivTrades knew that its existing on-premises infrastructure would not scale easily to accommodate rapidly growing numbers of clients. The company also wanted to increase the speed at which it could set up new servers, in order to bring new functionality to its clients faster. To address both requirements, ActivTrades decided to migrate from on-premises servers to the cloud. The company ran a detailed comparison of the leading global cloud services providers and undertook several proof-of-concept exercises before selecting IBM as the best provider for its needs.

“We tested the speed of the servers and the different portfolio offerings,” says Ivanov. “One important element was that IBM offers bare metal servers that we can manage for ourselves. This, and IBM’s experience with the financial services industry, made IBM Cloud a perfect fit for ActivTrades.”

While ActivTrades was already using VMware virtualization on its on-premises infrastructure, the company decided to rebuild this environment afresh on the IBM Cloud, in order to optimize the architecture and avoid bringing any existing configuration issues into the new cloud environment. ActivTrades deployed VMware vSphere on IBM Cloud, taking advantage of IBM Cloud bare metal servers specially configured by IBM for optimal performance and compatibility with VMware. ActivTrades’ chosen solution includes virtual LANs, network security appliances and user-customizable storage, providing everything required for building and managing a virtualized server landscape.

By taking advantage of robust networking and security services on IBM Cloud, ActivTrades has improved the availability of its services while strengthening its systems against unauthorized intrusion. Both are key elements in the company’s reputation in the market, helping to maintain the trust of clients.

“Migrating to the cloud was a major project lasting several months, during which we received great support and assistance from IBM,” says Ivanov. “The combination of vSphere and bare metal servers gives us full flexibility in managing the virtual servers, backed by the convenience of the bundled IBM services around networking, cloud security, storage and VMware licensing. Another advantage of choosing the IBM Cloud was the ability to host our services in more than one data center to protect against disaster.”

With its mission-critical trading platforms running on VMware vSphere on IBM Cloud, ActivTrades now has the capacity to settle more than a million transactions per day in real-time, and can summon up additional capacity with just a few mouse-clicks.

“This is a fast-paced business and traders expect a lot of flexibility and speed,” says Ivanov. “In the past, we had to wait days to stand up a new service, and now we can do that within hours using VMware vSphere on IBM Cloud.”