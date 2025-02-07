To help its students, Istituto Secoli partnered with IBM Client Engineering to explore how AI could enhance the creative process. Together, they conducted a proof of value (POV), leveraging the IBM® watsonx.ai™ AI studio, IBM watsonx.data™ data store and IBM Cloud® Code Engine.

The team developed an AI-powered tool, CreativIA, designed to support students in two key stages of developing a new concept for a collection:

The first stage involved using gen AI to expand and refine the initial idea provided by the student. Starting from a sentence entered by the student, CreativIA rephrased and enriched the concept by expanding on the original idea, while providing additional perspectives and complementary alternatives. This process helped students move beyond abstract ideas and explore diverse points of view.





The second stage featured an intelligent search engine that drew from a curated database of resources selected by professors, including articles and images. By interpreting natural language queries, CreativIA identified semantically relevant articles, helping students find references to enrich and deepen their concepts.

The aim of CreativIA was not to substitute students’ creativity but to enhance it by offering features that provided a deeper exploration of their initial concept.

To ensure its effectiveness, IBM and Istituto Secoli engaged a group of students in a user testing phase. The students were given access to the demo environment where they evaluated the tool’s ability to meet their needs and gave valuable feedback on the features and overall user experience for further improvement.