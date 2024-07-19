BlueSky Creations, with over 30 years of excellence in workforce management solutions, faced a significant challenge in optimizing operational efficiencies across multiple sectors. Despite their pioneering work, the need to harness the power of data-driven decision-making became more apparent, particularly in complex industries such as supply chain, transport, health and autonomous operations. Their existing solutions, although robust, required a more dynamic and scalable approach to meet the ever evolving demands of modern businesses. The manual processes and traditional methods were no longer sufficient to handle the intricate and large scale optimization problems efficiently. The turning point came when BlueSky Creations engaged with a large mining company in Queensland to reduce the time to retrain 1500 staff across the entire mine in preparedness for autonomous rigs by 28%. Despite the initial success, the project faced hurdles in procurement, delaying the tangible benefits of their innovation. This highlighted the necessity for a more agile and accessible optimization platform, one that could provide real-time insights and solutions without the lengthy lead times associated with traditional deployment models.
In response to these challenges, BlueSky Creations developed AiSolved, a revolutionary platform leveraging IBM® technologies to transform data-driven decision-making processes. AiSolved integrates sophisticated AI and IBM ILOG® CPLEX® optimization models on IBM Cloud® to offer an on-demand, scalable solution for various industries.
IBM Cloud meets the highest regulatory, security and compliance standards, enhancing resiliency and performance while reducing costs. Its robust infrastructure supports AI workloads, ensuring seamless scalability and responsible AI governance.
By harnessing the capabilities of IBM Watson® on IBM Cloud, AiSolved empowers companies to make intelligent decisions quickly, optimizing everything from supply chain logistics to training schedules for autonomous operations. The collaboration with IBM enabled BlueSky Creations to create a seamless ecosystem where complex mathematical models are accessible to all businesses, regardless of size. This transformation allowed BlueSky Creations to not only meet their operational challenges but also to position themselves as leaders in the AI-driven optimization landscape. AiSolved exemplifies how strategic partnerships and innovative technology can revolutionize traditional business processes, offering a competitive edge in today's data-centric world.
The implementation of AiSolved has yielded remarkable outcomes for BlueSky Creations and their clients. By integrating IBM's advanced technologies, AiSolved has significantly reduced operational costs and improved efficiency across various sectors. AiSolved's user-friendly interface and real-time data processing capabilities have empowered companies to tackle complex optimization problems with unprecedented ease and accuracy. Moreover, the platform's ability to provide tailored solutions for diverse industries has opened new avenues for growth and innovation. Businesses now have the flexibility to deploy sophisticated AI models without substantial upfront investments, ensuring a rapid return on investment.
BlueSky Creations has observed a 6% productivity improvement, amounting to over $600 million in yearly spend. Additionally, they noted a 28% reduction in training hours, completing training three months early and saving thousands of dollars.
The success of AiSolved underscores the potential of AI-driven optimization to transform traditional business practices, paving the way for a future where intelligent decision-making is the norm. BlueSky Creations, through their collaboration with IBM, has not only enhanced their service offerings but also set a new standard in the industry for operational excellence and innovation.
BlueSky Creations (link resides outside of ibm.com), founded in 2016 and based in Australia, is a leading provider of workforce management solutions. Over the past 30 years, Bluesky Creations’ founder Donald Hastie has set industry standards with innovative products that transform operational efficiencies across sectors like finance, steel, retail, banking, and shipping. Serving a diverse clientele, the company focuses on AI-driven optimization to empower businesses with data-driven decision-making.
