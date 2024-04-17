Advancing financial inclusion is a key agenda of the Central Bank of Malaysia (BNM) in its vision to create a monetary system that supports affordable and essential financial services to all segments of society. Only 74% of Malaysians use digital financial services, according to BNM’s Financial Capability and Inclusion Demand Side Survey (link resides outside of ibm.com) 2021.

BNM defines (link resides outside of ibm.com) financial inclusion as “the provision of suitable, affordable and quality financial services to all segments of society.” This includes an expansion of financial products and services to meet diverse and distinct needs of the unserved and underserved. Technical innovation would be a key instrument in meeting BNM’s aspirations.

Safeguards CS Sdn Bhd (SCS), a subsidiary of Safeguards Group and a new player in the retail banking sector, recognized the need and seized the opportunity to offer financial services to the unserved and underserved populations. SCS provides cash solutions that complement the traditional banks’ services, offering greater convenience to the public.

In June 2022, SCS obtained a license from Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s central infrastructure provider, to connect to its Shared ATM Network and deploy the Safeguards Cash Recycler Machines (Safeguards CRMs) to cater to the market needs. Safeguards CRMs are, in essence, independent automated teller machines (ATMs) that are linked to the top 20 banks in Malaysia. This means anyone with an account can use the CRMs to deposit, transfer and withdraw cash as well as check bank balances.