The unpredictability in weather has a direct impact on the country’s citizens and economy. Malawi has rich, fertile soil, and the majority of the population makes its livelihood through agriculture. One of the predominant crops is groundnut, which helps improve soil fertility and provides food for households, income from both domestic and export sales, and feed for livestock.

Many of the country’s smallholder farmers—those who operate family-owned fields of 10 or fewer hectares—struggle to make ends meet. Insufficient access to affordable credit and markets contributes to an ongoing cycle of poverty. As a result, many farmers don’t have the funds to purchase high-quality seed, so they must resort to planting recycled seed—essentially, grain—that loses potency with each season of use. In addition, many farmers still rely on the radio to receive generalized weather forecasts because they lack access to the hyperlocal weather information that technology can provide.

The Malawi government offers extension services to farmers, providing advice from agricultural experts known as extension workers, on when, how and where to plant, fertilize and harvest crops. However, the ratio of farmers to extension workers is high—approximately one worker for every 1,500–2,000 farmers.

Global nonprofit Heifer International aims to support these farmers. “We help smallholder farmers in developing economies reach sustainable living incomes,” says Antoinette Marie, Director of Heifer Labs, the global digital technology unit of the nonprofit. “We focus on sustainable development, through which, after long-term community engagement, farmers can stand up on their own two feet.”

Elizabeth Magombo-Kabaghe, Innovations and New Initiatives Lead at Heifer International, adds, “We build programs based on communities as they are. Before we start any interventions, we spend time with the communities to gain an understanding of their way of life.”

Early on, Heifer’s leadership understood the importance of providing support to farmers from before the start of the season through harvest and beyond, with the goal of increasing yield so farmers could earn a livable income. Doing so, especially after the outbreak of Covid, required accelerated adoption of digital solutions to help boost crop yield and enhance market competitiveness.

In 2021, Heifer joined the IBM® Sustainability Accelerator, an IBM social innovation program that supports communities facing environmental and economic stress around the world, through technologies like AI and an ecosystem of experts. Focusing on the Malawi region, Heifer worked with IBM to build and develop OpenHarvest, an open-source platform that provides farmers with task-based recommendations for each stage of the crop cycle.