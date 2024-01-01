Future-ready enterprises are made by the actions they take today. That’s why we asked Morning Consult, an independent research firm, to conduct a study of 3,250 global IT decision-makers and sustainability strategy makers around their planned investments, priorities and strategies to better understand what the sustainability landscape will look like in 2024.



Their findings reveal that your peers are actively embracing 7 key areas to operationalize their sustainability aims and achieve newfound business value. This report is a critical read for any organization looking to better understand what the latest drivers of success will be and how they can be applied to make lasting progress on sustainability goals.