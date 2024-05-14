The IBM Cloud solution offers the framework UBank needs to transform its operations for faster, more streamlined development and accelerated time to market for new products and features. “Our developers now are able to push code through to production without the need to have a tech ops person involved,” says Hubbard. “Our product teams can be truly autonomous and go from a new feature idea to launch without involving other teams and creating friction points. IBM is helping us implement our vision of our ideal operating model

And with cloud-based IBM development resources that are quick, easy and cost-effective to deploy, UBank supports the innovative approach that is key to its core mission as a financial technology (fintech) organization. “Previously, to get an idea up and running, we had to organize hardware, ops people and other resources on the back of a concept that might fail,” says Hubbard. “We had to spend a lot of time and money trying to prove out whether an idea could be successful. Now we can come up with a concept and push it out really quickly without the same level of rigor and cost involved. We’re fostering an environment that removes barriers and drives innovation.”

Finally, UBank appreciates its collaborative relationship with IBM and looks forward to continuing to work together to meet strategic objectives. “With IBM, we created a genuine partnership with a shared vision for our business,” says Hubbard. “It feels like we’re working with another startup—it’s really the right cultural fit for us, and that’s so important.”