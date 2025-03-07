For clients seeking to refactor or replatform, IBM Cloud offers a suite of advanced services and solutions, such as Red Hat® OpenShift®, IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, IBM Cloud Databases and various storage and networking options (block, file, object storage, VPN, gateways, load balancers). These cloud native services are complemented by IBM® Power® Virtual Server, IBM Security and Compliance Center platform, and key encryption and lifecycle management services. Each service helps ensure that banks can securely operate and scale their core banking systems on the cloud.

Some of the key differentiators of Finacle on IBM Cloud are seamless integration, flexibility, optimized performance, and enhanced security. These capabilities allow banks to scale operations efficiently while managing costs and maintaining robust security and compliance frameworks.

For banks already running on-premises Power Systems with Finacle, IBM Power Virtual Server provides an ideal “lift and shift” solution, enabling seamless migration of mission-critical workloads to the cloud without the need for replatforming. IBM Power Virtual Server preserves application integrity while introducing cloud advantages and delivering the same enterprise-grade performance and reliability as on-premises systems.