In the fast-paced world of moving and relocation, timing is everything. National Van Lines (NVL), an employee-owned company with operations across 48 states and beyond, prided itself on seamless service, whether relocating families or businesses. But in recent years, NVL faced a major roadblock—frequent and lengthy power outages in its home base of Chicago. These outages left its servers offline for days, stalling critical operations and putting their business continuity at risk.

Beyond unreliable power, NVL also struggled to maintain a reliable disaster recovery plan. The company relied on physical tapes for backups—an outdated solution that offers little protection when outages occur. With an increasingly remote workforce, NVL needed more than just a quick fix. They needed a resilient cloud solution that would protect their operations and keep their employees connected, no matter where they were working.