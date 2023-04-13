DORA establishes technical requirements for financial entities and ICT providers across four domains:

ICT risk management and governance

Incident response and reporting

Digital operational resilience testing

Third-party risk management

Information sharing is encouraged but not required.

Requirements will be enforced proportionately, which means smaller entities will not be held to the same standards as major financial institutions. While the RTSs and ITSs for each domain are still under development, the existing DORA legislation offers some insight into the general requirements.

ICT risk management and governance

The DORA makes an entity's management body responsible for ICT management. Board members, executive leaders and other senior managers are expected to define appropriate risk management strategies, actively assist in executing them, and stay current on their knowledge of the ICT risk landscape. Leaders can also be held personally accountable for an entity's failure to comply.



Covered entities are expected to develop comprehensive ICT risk management frameworks. Entities must map their ICT systems, identify and classify critical assets and functions, and document dependencies between assets, systems, processes and providers. Entities must conduct continuous risk assessments on their ICT systems, document and classify cyberthreats, and document their steps to mitigate identified risks.

As part of the risk assessment process, entities must conduct business impact analyses to assess how specific scenarios and severe disruptions might affect the business. Entities should use the results of these analyses to set levels of risk tolerance and inform the design of their ICT infrastructure. Entities will also be required to implement suitable cybersecurity protection measures, such as policies for identity and access management and patch management, along with technical controls such as extended detection and response systems, security information and event management (SIEM) software, and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) tools.

Entities will also need to establish business continuity and disaster recovery plans for various cyber risk scenarios, such as ICT service failures, natural disasters and cyberattacks. These plans must include data backup and recovery measures, system restoration processes and plans for communicating with affected clients, partners and the authorities.

RTSs specifying the required elements of an entity's risk management framework are forthcoming. Experts believe they will be similar to the existing EBA guidelines on ICT and security risk management.

Incident response and reporting

Covered entities must establish systems for monitoring, managing, logging, classifying and reporting ICT-related incidents. Depending on the severity of the incident, entities may need to make reports to both regulators and affected clients and partners. Entities will be required to file three different kinds of reports for critical incidents: an initial report notifying authorities, an intermediate report on progress toward resolving the incident, and a final report analyzing the root causes of the incident.

The rules on how incidents should be classified, which incidents must be reported, and timelines for reporting are forthcoming. ESAs are also exploring ways to streamline reporting by establishing a central hub and common report templates.

Digital operational resilience testing

Entities must test their ICT systems regularly to evaluate the strength of their protections and identify ‌vulnerabilities. The results of these tests, and plans for addressing any weaknesses they find, will be reported to and validated by the relevant competent authorities.

Entities must carry out basic tests, like vulnerability assessments and scenario-based testing, once a year. Financial entities judged to play a critical role in the financial system will also need to undergo threat-led penetration testing (TLPT) every three years. The entity's critical ICT providers will be required to participate in these penetration tests as well. Technical standards on how TLPTs should be carried out are forthcoming, but they're likely to align with the TIBER-EU framework for threat intelligence-based ethical red-teaming.

Third-party risk management

One unique aspect of DORA is that it applies not only to financial entities but also to the ICT providers that service the financial sector.

Financial firms are expected to take an active role in managing ICT third-party risk. When outsourcing critical and important functions, financial entities must negotiate specific contractual arrangements regarding exit strategies, audits and performance targets for accessibility, integrity and security, among other things. Entities will not be allowed to contract with ICT providers who cannot meet these requirements. The competent authorities are empowered to suspend or terminate contracts that don't comply. The European Commission is exploring the possibility of drafting standardized contractual clauses that entities and ICT providers can use to ensure their agreements comply with DORA.

Financial institutions will also need to map their third-party ICT dependencies, and they'll be required to ensure their critical and important functions are not too heavily concentrated with a single provider or small group of providers.

Critical ICT third-party service providers will be subject to direct oversight from relevant ESAs. The European Commission is still developing the criteria for determining which providers are critical. Those that meet the standards will have one of the ESAs assigned as a lead overseer. In addition to enforcing DORA requirements on critical providers, lead overseers will be empowered to forbid providers from entering into contracts with financial firms or other ICT providers that don't comply with the DORA.

Information sharing

Financial entities must establish processes for learning from both internal and external ICT-related incidents. Toward that end, the DORA encourages entities to participate in voluntary threat intelligence sharing arrangements. Any information shared this way must still be protected under the relevant guidelines—for instance, personally identifiable information is still subject to General Data Protection Regulation considerations.