What is sustainability data?

The concept of sustainability was widely popularized by the Brundtland Commission, a United Nations subdivision that sought to unify countries through the pursuit of sustainability. In 1987, the Commission published “Our Common Future, From One Earth to One World,” a report that defined sustainable development as “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”1

Amid the public’s newfound awareness of sustainability, companies felt pressure to reduce the adverse environmental and social impacts resulting from their operations. And so, early versions of sustainability data took shape as organizations quantified their impact across the three pillars of sustainability—environmental, social and economic.

By 2016, the United Nations created the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which outlined 17 sustainability targets. The SDGs set a global agenda for sustainable development with the hopes of achieving a more sustainable future by 2030. They also provided clear targets for companies to measure their own sustainability initiatives against, making sustainability data less of a luxury and more of an imperative.