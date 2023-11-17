What is value chain analysis?

While there are many different templates and routes to completing a value chain analysis, these four steps tend to stay consistent:

Classify and understand your value chain activities

To make improvements to your value chain for a competitive edge, you need to gain a strong understanding of every relevant activity that goes into the creation of your product or service. This includes both primary and support activities. If your company has multiple products or services, then repeat this step until you have a clear picture of the activities for each one.

Define the value and cost drivers of each activity

Next, identify the value and cost drivers of each activity. For example, establish how each activity works to increase customer satisfaction with the product or service. Then, identify the costs involved. To identify the value of your products or services, try to understand your customers’ perception of value—such as by giving surveys.

Benchmark your value chain against your competitors’

In the game of competitive strategy, knowing how your peers are performing is critical. While competitors’ value chains are unlikely to be publicly available, you can get an idea of them through benchmarking. One way to do this is by comparing relevant processes, business models and performance metrics from the competition with your own.

Identify your opportunities to gain a competitive advantage



After you’ve identified your value chain activities, their values and their costs, you can move forward into analysis to determine where best to achieve a competitive advantage. To streamline value chain analysis, set a primary goal—such as lower costs. Then, analyze each activity with the goal of cost reduction.