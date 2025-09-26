What are storage controllers?

The amount of data that human beings produce is staggering. As of 2024, the estimated global datasphere clocks in at a whopping 149 zettabytes, with projections swelling to 181 zettabytes of data by the end of 2025.

To put that into perspective, one singular zettabyte is the equivalent of 1,000 exabytes, 1 billion terabytes or 1 trillion gigabytes. Put another way, one zettabyte is the equivalent of 250 billion DVDs.

All that to say, data management is a major component of all computing systems, including enterprise data centers, cloud platforms, IoT devices and digital platforms. But not all data is created equal.

Much of the data we create is transient, meant to be used and discarded in a moment, while other types are more enduring. Some data is kept for mid-term storage and retrieval, while other types are kept for long-term archival or backup purposes.

Depending on the purpose of the data created and stored, different types of storage media are better suited than others. From simple options like diskettes and USB flash drives to robust and complicated options like storage area network (SAN) and network attached storage (NAS) systems, computers rely on storage controllers (also known as disk controllers or storage processors) to write and retrieve data between storage devices and the computer’s main CPU.