What are storage controllers?

A storage controller is a critical component of a computer’s data storage system used to manage the exchange of data between the central processing unit (CPU) and storage devices like hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs) and non-volatile memory express (NVMe) flash modules.
The amount of data that human beings produce is staggering. As of 2024, the estimated global datasphere clocks in at a whopping 149 zettabytes, with projections swelling to 181 zettabytes of data by the end of 2025.
To put that into perspective, one singular zettabyte is the equivalent of 1,000 exabytes, 1 billion terabytes or 1 trillion gigabytes. Put another way, one zettabyte is the equivalent of 250 billion DVDs.
All that to say, data management is a major component of all computing systems, including enterprise data centers, cloud platforms, IoT devices and digital platforms. But not all data is created equal.
Much of the data we create is transient, meant to be used and discarded in a moment, while other types are more enduring. Some data is kept for mid-term storage and retrieval, while other types are kept for long-term archival or backup purposes.
Depending on the purpose of the data created and stored, different types of storage media are better suited than others. From simple options like diskettes and USB flash drives to robust and complicated options like storage area network (SAN) and network attached storage (NAS) systems, computers rely on storage controllers (also known as disk controllers or storage processors) to write and retrieve data between storage devices and the computer’s main CPU.
In most instances, storage controller cards are physical hardware units, sometimes integrated directly into a computer’s system board. However, when dealing with virtual machines (VMs) or other virtualized environments, a software-based virtual storage controller can be employed to simulate the function of a physical controller. In these types of computer systems, virtualized storage controllers are components of the overarching hypervisor software used to manage storage resources pooled from multiple physical devices.
These are the main components of a storage controller:
In facilitating data transfer, storage controllers perform several tasks to take advantage of the benefits of any particular storage media. They also mitigate various potential challenges and obstacles that might prevent a computer system from fully optimizing its storage capabilities.
To accomplish smooth and efficient storage access, the main functionalities of a storage controller include the following:
Storage controllers can be divided into two main groups, based either on their interface or function.
While all storage controllers are responsible for managing the communication between the CPU and the storage devices, each type is specialized for unique purposes and environments.
Designed specifically for interface compatibility, some interface-based storage controllers include the following:
SAS controllers are also well suited for daisy-chaining multiple storage devices, making them a good choice for operations that value scalable solutions. In these situations, a hardware component called an SAS expander can be employed to increase the number of SAS or SATA disk drives a system’s host bus adapter (HBA) can accept.
Function-based controllers are designed to accommodate storage devices based on interface protocols and intended functionality. These are a few examples:
