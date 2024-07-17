New AI HR/Talent laws get the attention of the C-Suite

Many organizations are currently utilizing AI and automation in various HR practices, including internal sourcing, screening, candidate hiring, promotions, and pay. While these technologies have been widely adopted, organizations should monitor whether they could be perpetuating biases and discrimination. New laws and regulations, from the EEOC to NYC 144, have been implemented to address this concern and promote ethical HR practices in AI.

NYC 144 was passed in December 2021 and will officially be in 2023. This bill requires (link resides outside ibm.com) that bias audits be conducted on any automated employment decision tool prior to the use of said tool. Failure to comply can result in civil penalties of no more than USD 500 for a first violation and each additional violation occurring on the same day as the first violation, and not less than USD 500 or more than USD 1500 for each subsequent violation—and each day the unaudited tool is used counts as separate violations.

Beyond the legal consequences, unethical and biased hiring practices can impact a company’s reputation and potentially limit its ability to attract customers and talent, and foster shareholder trust. Therefore, companies should work to monitor whether their AI and automation processes could be perpetuating bias and discrimination. The HR industry is required to understand bias and secure the rights of protected classes in the United States (link resides outside ibm.com). While automation and AI have been used for processes like resume data parsing for over 15 years, it’s important to regularly audit the supporting machine learning models and automated processes to review ethical HR practices.