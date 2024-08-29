Because every component in a Kubernetes architecture is interdependent on other components, observability requires a more holistic approach.

Kubernetes observability requires organizations to go beyond collecting and analyzing cluster-level data from logs, traces and metrics; connecting data points to better understand relationships and events within Kubernetes clusters is central to the process. This means that organizations must rely on a tailored, cloud-native observability strategy and scrutinize every available data source within the system.

Observability in a K8s environment involves:

1. Moving beyond metrics, logs and apps. Much like virtual machine (VM) monitoring, Kubernetes observability must account for all log data (from containers, master and worker nodes, and the underlying infrastructure) and app-level metrics. However, unlike VMs, Kubernetes orchestrates container interactions that transcend apps and clusters. As such, Kubernetes environments house enormous amounts of valuable data both outside and within network clusters and apps. This includes data in CI/CD pipelines (which feed into K8s clusters) and GitOps workflows (which power K8s clusters).

Kubernetes also doesn’t expose metrics, logs and trace data in the same way traditional apps and VMs do. Kubernetes tends to capture data “snapshots,” or information captured at a specific point in the lifecycle. In a system where each component within every cluster records different types of data in different formats at different speeds, it can be difficult—or impossible—to establish observability by simply analyzing discrete data points.

What’s more, Kubernetes doesn’t create master log files at either the app or cluster level. Every app and cluster records data in its respective environment, so users must aggregate and export data manually to see it all in one place. And since containers can spin up, spin down or altogether disappear within seconds, even manually aggregated data can provide an incomplete picture without proper context.

2. Prioritizing context and data correlation. Both monitoring and observability are key parts of maintaining an efficient Kubernetes infrastructure. What differentiates them is a matter of objective. Whereas monitoring helps clarify what’s going on in a system, observability aims to clarify why the system is behaving the way that it is. To that end, effective Kubernetes observability prioritizes connecting the dots between data points to get to the root cause of performance bottlenecks and functionality issues.

To understand Kubernetes cluster behavior, you must understand each individual event in a cluster within the context of all other cluster events, the general behavior of the cluster, and any events that led up to the event in question.

For instance, if a pod starts in one worker node and terminates in another, you need to understand all the events that are happening simultaneously in the other Kubernetes nodes, and all the events that are happening across your other Kubernetes services, API servers and namespaces to get a clear understanding of the change, its root cause, and its potential consequences.

In other words, merely monitoring tasks is often inadequate in a Kubernetes environment. To achieve Kubernetes observability, get relevant system insights or conduct accurate accurate root cause analyses, IT teams must be able to aggregate data from across the network and contextualize it.

3. Using Kubernetes observability tools. Implementing and maintaining Kubernetes observability is a large, complex undertaking. However, using the right frameworks and tools can simplify the process and improve overall data visualization and transparency.

Businesses can choose from a range of observability solutions, including programs that automate metrics aggregation and analysis (like Prometheus and Grafana), programs that automate logging (like ELK, Fluentd and Elasticsearch) and programs that facilitate tracing visibility (like Jaeger). Integrated solutions, like OpenTelemetry, can manage all three major observability practices. And customized, cloud-native solutions, like Google Cloud Operations, AWS X-Ray, Azure Monitor and and IBM Instana Observability, offer observability tools and Kubernetes dashboards optimized for clusters that are running on their infrastructure.