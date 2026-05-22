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Asset management

What is hardware asset management (HAM)?

By Teaganne Finn , Ian Smalley
Published 22 May 2026

Hardware asset management (HAM), defined

Hardware asset management (HAM) is the set of practices for managing the physical IT assets of information technology (IT). These hardware assets are essential to conducting business and include things like laptops, servers, desktop computers, data centers and network equipment.

A clear, direct HAM strategy supports critical business outcomes like cost-effectiveness, compliance and security. Well-maintained assets aren’t just beneficial to an IT team. They can improve the overall user experience and optimize business needs.

In fact, the HAM market was valued at USD 33.50 billion in 2025, according to Future Market Insights. The market is expected to grow significantly—roughly USD 64 billion in the next 10 years—signifying growing interest in HAM practices across organizations.

HAM is a subset of IT asset management (ITAM). HAM’s focus is entirely on physical components, beginning immediately upon hardware acquisition and continuing through its lifecycle. The asset lifecycle ends with the physical asset’s decommissioning process.  

Today’s IT management solutions offer artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technologies that are reshaping asset lifecycle management for organizations through automated tracking, forecasting demands and intelligent optimization.

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Why is hardware asset management important?

Physical assets are expensive, and proper management minimizes security risks, prevents over-purchasing and helps ensure that warranties are not missed. The financial cost of poor hardware asset management (HAM) can be detrimental to the business and overall operations.

The saying ‘you can’t protect what you can’t see’ rings true regarding HAM. The asset management process provides end-to-end IT asset visibility and reduces the risk of data breaches on lost or untracked devices.

Separately, HAM is important for maintaining regulatory compliance. Audits and industry standards demand a clear paper trail from procurement through retirement. HAM processes can ensure all assets are accounted for and any end-of-life hardware is disposed of properly, protecting sensitive corporate and customer data.

Modern IT asset management tools integrate historical lifecycle data into asset management processes and tools, enabling more strategic decision-making informed by real-time data. IT leaders can make data-driven decisions about hardware lifespan and upgrade cycles.

Automation features can reduce human error and streamline routine tasks, such as asset tracking, equipment onboarding and offboarding. HAM can help optimize IT operations and workflows, giving IT teams more time to focus on higher-priority business objectives.

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HAM versus ITAM

Hardware asset management (HAM) and IT asset management (ITAM) fall under the same asset management umbrella. However, ITAM is the broader term that encompasses HAM, software asset management (SAM), IT service management (ITSM), licenses and cloud.

ITAM is the end-to-end tracking and management of IT assets, which can be any piece of information, software or hardware that an organization uses as part of its business activities.

HAM is solely focused on physical computing equipment and helps IT teams manage their physical IT environment. SAM runs in parallel to HAM and serves as its counterpart. Instead of physical assets, SAM focuses on all installed software applications licensed by the organization, including on-premises, cloud-based and software as a service (SaaS) applications.

The three management systems work together to maintain core budget, planning and auditing processes. They each play a distinct role in a business and shouldn’t be mistaken for one another. The allocated software resources will differ from the cost of the physical hardware inventory. That’s why it’s crucial to have IT leaders in place for each approach to manage the entire IT infrastructure properly.

Separately, enterprise asset management (EAM) is another lifecycle management framework that focuses on industrial and heavy operational equipment. This lifecycle management practice serves a separate part of a business but can intersect on unified platforms.

What counts as a hardware asset?

A hardware asset can encompass any tangible company asset at any stage in the usage lifecycle. Typically, hardware assets can fall into four categories:

  • User devices: This category includes any company-owned hardware used by employees, such as laptops, desktops, mobile devices, tablets and others. The user category also includes personal devices used to do business tasks.
  • Network and telecom equipment: These assets refer to hardware used to facilitate communication within an organization. Network and telecom hardware assets can include routers, switches, load balancers and telephone or video conferencing systems.
  • Data center equipment: Data center equipment includes all physical hardware and supporting systems used to connect IT applications. The assets include servers, security devices and utilities.
  • Auxiliary device: This category includes assets used throughout the office environment to support day-to-day tasks. Auxiliary device can include items like monitors, printers, scanners, keyboards and cables. Hardware assets also include remote or hybrid workers who do business outside the organization’s office.

Key components of hardware asset management

There are several essential elements that work together to provide hardware asset maintenance and visibility. These components are crucial to building the foundation for hardware asset tracking and optimized asset usage:

  • Inventory creation: Developing and collecting all records of existing assets, including laptops, desktops, printers, scanners and mobile devices.
  • Asset tagging technologies: Trying various tagging technologies, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, QR codes and GPS tracking.
  • Asset management software: Choosing a platform that uses real-time tracking and reporting, along with a simplified workflow builder.
  • Maintenance scheduling: Implementing a maintenance schedule that maximizes the asset life and optimizes performance.
  • Dashboard reporting: Using a dashboard with advanced analytics for pattern recognition, it detects security risks and manages overall hardware health.

The hardware asset management lifecycle

Several core steps in the hardware asset management (HAM) lifecycle are key to procuring, monitoring, maintaining and retiring physical assets. IT teams should understand where assets are in their lifecycle to make more strategic budgeting and planning decisions.

  1. Planning and request: The lifecycle begins before any asset is procured. IT teams must gather information on the organization’s needs and the available funding. Various factors go into determining an organization’s hardware needs, including budget priorities, customer data, business data, incidents and compliance. After establishing requests and needs, organizations should identify hardware solutions and acquire asset information.
  2. Procurement: The next step in the lifecycle is to procure the equipment. This step requires teams to research which vendors best serve their needs, often involving detailed contract management. They will need to obtain quotes and negotiate contracts on behalf of the organization and work with the finance team to ensure that the hardware needs align with the allotted budget. Consider current and future assets, along with the vendor’s warranty and technical support.
  3. Deployment: Deploying physical assets includes setting up equipment, installing software, performing configuration management and integrating with the existing IT infrastructure. IT teams must test the assets for compatibility and help ensure everything is working properly. Be sure to document any anomalies or nonstandard configurations so service teams have the information they need to support the assets.
  4. Monitoring: When assets are deployed, IT teams must continuously monitor the hardware for performance and security. Modern HAM tools offer dashboard reporting and analytical stats on usage, security risks and overall asset health. IT teams can use this information to assess issues and resolve them before downtime occurs.
  5. Service and maintenance: Ongoing maintenance schedules will be crucial for maintaining hardware assets and can ensure all physical devices function properly. Keep a calendar to monitor reports, metrics and manufacturer recommendations. This asset data is vital to the success of effective hardware asset management and to building the longevity of asset investments.
  6. Retirement and disposal: The final lifecycle stage is retiring and disposing of the hardware. It’s important to recognize when a tool is no longer serving the business’s needs and must be discarded through an IT asset recovery process. Retiring an asset at the end of its useful life can prevent security issues, theft or vulnerabilities. Develop a straightforward checklist for retiring assets, including updating asset inventory spreadsheets, removing sensitive data and managing physical disposal.

Benefits of hardware asset management

Hardware asset management (HAM) offers organizations a clear set of practices and procedures for managing the often-overwhelming volume of business hardware.

Here are some of the main benefits:

  • Control costs and loss prevention: Effective HAM tools help organizations identify underutilized assets, track the total cost of ownership and keep an accurate inventory of hardware. This level of monitoring can help prevent unexpected issues and set cost controls in real time.
  • Strengthen security posture: Strong oversight of assets through HAM puts an organization’s IT team in the driver’s seat. They can defend against unauthorized activity and data gaps through continuous monitoring and maintenance protocols.
  • Meet audit and compliance requirements: Defined regulatory and legal requirements in the HAM lifecycle simplify the process of setting up new hardware. The process helps ensure that existing hardware also meets and remains compliant.
  • Reduce downtime and disruption: Proper asset management helps ensure that employees have up-to-date, reliable equipment. By following the lifecycle steps, organizations can minimize security risks, hardware failures and model incompatibility.
  • Maximize vendor and warranty value: Methodical maintenance schedules and structured usage monitoring can ensure employees are making the most out of the equipment. By maximizing assets, IT teams can help reduce overall expenditure.

Common challenges with hardware asset management

Depending on the size of the organization, monitoring hundreds or even thousands of hardware assets can be challenging.

Here are some of the main hardware asset management (HAM) challenges organizations might face and suggestions on how to deal with them:

Unlogged devices and shadow IT

Organizations often lack the tools to maintain asset inventory or the practices to track assets. This lack of oversight can lead to data security concerns and shadow IT, which occurs when IT resources are used on an enterprise network without the IT department’s knowledge. When this situation occurs, it opens the organization up to vulnerabilities and inaccuracies.

What to do: A way to overcome this issue is to introduce a HAM tool that manages inventory throughout the lifecycle, enabling more informed decisions and cost savings.

Complex procurement

When choosing business assets, it’s important to consider where they are being procured. The procurement process can become complicated when assets are sourced from multiple countries, requiring multiple regional vendors and varying customs regulations. In addition, multiple currency rates might come into play, which can cause deployment delays and confusion over pricing policies.

What to do: A good way to avoid this scenario is to limit hardware assets to a single region or country to simplify the procurement, shipping and retrieval process.

Limited resource allocation

IT hardware asset management will require significant resources throughout the entire management lifecycle. An IT team will need resources and support for planning, procuring, installing, troubleshooting, maintaining and disposing of assets. A limited workforce or competing priorities might disrupt IT service and strain IT teams.

What to do: To avoid this resource shortage, communicate needs early and set expectations from the very beginning.

Gaps in audit and compliance

Compliance requirements can vary depending on the number of hardware assets and the size of the organization. If an organization lacks a clear audit trail, meeting specific compliance requirements can be difficult.

What to do: To bypass this issue, organizations should track compliance and use HAM systems that enable employees to alert the service desk when maintenance is needed.

Hardware asset management and AI

Hardware asset management (HAM) is evolving as technology advances and new tools and use cases emerge. Forward-thinking and innovative organizations are already embracing AI-driven tools, providing reliability and visibility.

The future of HAM is predictive analytics. Asset management tools infused with machine learning (ML) algorithms can analyze asset data to predict hardware failure, optimal hardware lifespans and replacement timelines.

Separately, automated lifecycle workflows are enabling organizations to achieve seamless asset management. Transitioning assets from one step in the lifecycle to the next without the need for manual intervention or human oversight.

This push toward intelligent automation aligns with the broader IT estate. AI has proven to be a transformative tool regarding IT functions across modern enterprises.

A report from the IBM Institute for Business Value finds that highly automated organizations attribute a 10% increase in revenue to their digital transformation efforts and an almost 30% reduction in IT costs.

Teaganne Finn

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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