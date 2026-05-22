What is hardware asset management (HAM)?

A clear, direct HAM strategy supports critical business outcomes like cost-effectiveness, compliance and security. Well-maintained assets aren’t just beneficial to an IT team. They can improve the overall user experience and optimize business needs.

In fact, the HAM market was valued at USD 33.50 billion in 2025, according to Future Market Insights. The market is expected to grow significantly—roughly USD 64 billion in the next 10 years—signifying growing interest in HAM practices across organizations.

HAM is a subset of IT asset management (ITAM). HAM’s focus is entirely on physical components, beginning immediately upon hardware acquisition and continuing through its lifecycle. The asset lifecycle ends with the physical asset’s decommissioning process.

Today’s IT management solutions offer artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technologies that are reshaping asset lifecycle management for organizations through automated tracking, forecasting demands and intelligent optimization.