Asset decommissioning is a vital part of modern IT asset management, helping organizations retire their IT assets in a way that prioritizes data security, regulatory compliance, cost efficiency and sustainability.

In modern, complex enterprise IT environments like data centers and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems, sensitive data and sensitive information often persists on a device long after its useful life is over. IT asset decommissioning and IT asset disposition (ITAD) help organizations perform data destruction on these devices so they can be reused, recycled or resold.

The modern asset decommissioning process extends across an asset’s entire useful life, integrating data privacy and cybersecurity best practices throughout. Effective asset lifecycle management (ALM) helps ensure that enterprises meet evolving regulatory requirements and industry standards around data erasure and the handling of e-waste—obsolete or discarded electronic devices.

The demand for effective asset decommissioning tools and workflows is high and growing steadily. According to a recent report, the global market for ITAD capabilities was valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2025. It is expected to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.1