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Asset management

What is the asset decommissioning process?

By Mesh Flinders , Ian Smalley
Published 14 April 2026

The asset decommissioning process, defined

The asset decommissioning process is the end-of-life phase of the asset lifecycle that organizations and IT departments depend on to safely dispose of physical and digital assets.

Asset decommissioning is a vital part of modern IT asset management, helping organizations retire their IT assets in a way that prioritizes data security, regulatory compliance, cost efficiency and sustainability.

In modern, complex enterprise IT environments like data centers and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems, sensitive data and sensitive information often persists on a device long after its useful life is over. IT asset decommissioning and IT asset disposition (ITAD) help organizations perform data destruction on these devices so they can be reused, recycled or resold.

The modern asset decommissioning process extends across an asset’s entire useful life, integrating data privacy and cybersecurity best practices throughout. Effective asset lifecycle management (ALM) helps ensure that enterprises meet evolving regulatory requirements and industry standards around data erasure and the handling of e-waste—obsolete or discarded electronic devices.

The demand for effective asset decommissioning tools and workflows is high and growing steadily. According to a recent report, the global market for ITAD capabilities was valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2025. It is expected to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.1

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The seven steps of the asset decommissioning process

The asset decommissioning process consists of seven steps designed to streamline operations, ensure secure data handling and maintain regulatory compliance. Here’s a closer look at each one. 

1. Asset identification

The first step in the asset decommissioning process is asset identification, also known as asset validation.

During this step, modern asset tracking systems equipped with real‑time monitoring tools can help IT teams validate their inventory records. They also confirm critical information about an asset, such as its condition, performance history and overall criticality to the IT infrastructure.

2. Asset decommissioning

Asset decommissioning requires extensive coordination between stakeholders, including IT departments, compliance teams and sustainability managers.

During the decommissioning phase, organizations must establish disposal timelines and choose a type of disposal, such as asset reuse, resale or destruction. They must also decide whether an asset will be decommissioned onsite or off site through a certified vendor.

3. Data sanitization

There are three common approaches to removing sensitive data from storage media:

  • Certified data erasure through software-based overwriting tools
  • Cryptographic erasure for encrypted drives
  • Verification protocols to confirm that data sanitization has been effective

To avoid costly data breaches, organizations must follow strict industry standards for data destruction during this phase. The improper handling of hard disks and other devices can result in sensitive information and personal data being compromised, often leading to costly fines and reputational damage.

4. Physical destruction

Phase four involves the physical destruction of storage media through shredding, crushing or incineration of drives and components.

Organizations typically conduct physical destruction onsite in a controlled, highly visible environment so they can ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and their own internal policies.

5. Chain of custody

IT departments must have a rigorous chain of custody for assets they are sending off site and ensure they document every step of the journey.

This step includes secure packaging, tracked transportation and rigorous documentation of hand-offs between responsible parties along the way. More mature organizations implement automated tracking systems during this phase to ensure audit trails and minimize cybersecurity risks.

6. Reuse, resale or recycling

The sixth stage of the asset decommissioning process evaluates sanitized IT assets for one of three potential fates: reuse, resale or recycling:

  • Reuse: Redeployment of IT assets inside the organization, extending lifecycles and lengths of useful lives.
  • Resale: Refurbishment and reselling of assets at a price that helps to recover some of their original value.
  • Recycling: Dismantling of assets so the organization can recover valuable materials and safely manage hazardous components.

7. Certification

The last step in the asset decommissioning process involves generating documentation and certifications to validate regulatory compliance. These certifications often include the following items:

  • Certificates of data destruction
  • Audit logs of data sanitization
  • Reports on compliance with environmental regulations surrounding e-waste

More advanced organizations use automation capabilities and real-time compliance monitoring during this phase to streamline workflows and increase efficiencies.  

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Benefits of the asset decommissioning process

When practiced correctly, the seven steps of the asset decommissioning process can deliver measurable benefits across the entire. Here is a look at five of the most common:

  • Data security: Perhaps the most urgent and immediate benefit of a strong asset decommissioning process is an improvement in data security. Organizations that implement robust data sanitization and data destruction practices significantly reduce the risk of data breaches that compromise sensitive information and can result in heavy fines and reputational loss. Modern IT environments are facing a rise in the number and complexity of cybersecurity threats. According to the most recent IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, 97% of organizations experienced an AI-related security incident in 2025.
  • Regulatory compliance: A strong approach to asset decommissioning helps organizations better comply with relevant regulations and prepare for an audit, if necessary. Structured decommissioning processes provide documentation of data destruction and sanitization practices that reduce the risk of fines and legal exposure. Maintaining a complete audit trail helps organizations comply with rapidly changing standards. It also supports adherence to increasingly complex regulations related to data erasure, environmental handling and logistics.
  • Cost optimization: Decommissioning helps organizations recover value from retired IT equipment through resale, reuse and recycling. By incorporating a pricing strategy into their planning, especially with high-cost assets like servers and data storage systems, some organizations manage to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of their assets. Effective cost optimization requires coordination across multiple teams, including IT, asset management, finance and data security, but it can yield significant results when applied strategically.
  • Operational efficiencies: Organizations that integrate asset decommissioning into a broader lifecycle management strategy can expect improvements in core operational efficiencies—especially when they adopt modern automation tools. Artificial intelligence (AI) tools help transform outdated reactive functions into more proactive and predictive ones. For example, in a large-scale IT asset decommissioning process, AI automation reduces the burden on IT teams by taking over manual, repetitive tasks across planning, execution and compliance stages.
  • Sustainability: Responsible handling of e-waste helps reduce the overall environmental impact of asset decommissioning practices and ensures that organizations meet their sustainability goals. Strong asset decommissioning ensures all materials from a retired IT asset are recycled or repurposed in accordance with environmental best practices and regulatory requirements. Asset decommissioning helps reduce landfill waste and minimize exposure of hazardous materials to the environment.

Asset decommissioning process use cases

Organizations of varying sizes and across a diverse set of industries rely on asset decommissioning to extend asset lifecycles and comply with industry-specific regulations. Here are some of its most popular use cases.

Data center modernization

Large-scale data centers require frequent upgrades to infrastructure to ensure that enterprises are running the most advanced systems with the latest tools and capabilities. The asset decommissioning process helps replace legacy servers and storage systems without interrupting core business operations or compromising data security.

During a modernization project, asset decommissioning practices ensure that workers follow strict chain-of-custody protocols for critical assets like high-capacity hard disks and servers that contain sensitive data.

Refresh cycles

Refresh cycles—planned, periodic updates or replacements of IT assets—are critical to optimizing IT asset performance. Organizations rely on asset decommissioning to safely retire old, inefficient IT equipment and replace it with modern tools and systems. IT teams routinely replace laptops, desktops and other devices as part of technology refresh cycles, generating high volumes of retired assets that contain sensitive data.

Effective IT asset decommissioning ensures the sanitization of every device at the end of its useful life in compliance with industry standards.

Corporate restructuring

When two organizations or divisions merge, it’s common to have duplicates of common IT assets like desktops, laptops and servers. To increase efficiencies, merging entities will often retire a high volume of redundant IT assets at once. During this kind of event, the merging organizations must maintain regulatory compliance and practice secure data handling tactics throughout the process.

Organizations going through mergers rely on the asset decommissioning process to maintain the integrity of IT environments and ensure the sanitization of retired devices.

Remote work

The rise of the mobile workforce has created new approaches to asset decommissioning, exposing personal IT devices like laptops and mobile phones to threats beyond the traditional office or onsite IT ecosystem. Collecting, tracking and sanitizing these kinds of assets introduces new challenges into the asset decommissioning process.

Secure transport and verified data destruction are essential to preventing data breaches when IT assets that have enabled remote work are nearing the end of their useful lives. Laptops and other mobile devices that contain sensitive data, for example, can be forgotten or misplaced in someone’s home or car when they’re replaced with newer devices. These old devices must be properly sanitized and decommissioned to prevent data breaches.

Industry-specific compliance

Highly regulated sectors like healthcare, finance and government have unique requirements surrounding personal data and data privacy. Asset decommissioning in these industries must align with sector-specific regulations, such as enhanced documentation and verification procedures designed to add rigor and more security layers.

In healthcare, for example, organizations must ensure the safe, compliant handling of retired assets like imaging devices and IoT-enabled medical equipment that contain sensitive data. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requires any asset that stores or processes electronic protected health information (ePHI) to undergo verifiable data sanitization before retirement.

Sustainability initiatives

Green IT strategies, structured approaches to reducing the environmental impact of assets throughout their lifecycle, depend on asset decommissioning to promote best practices through reuse and recycling. Effective asset decommissioning helps enterprises minimize their environmental impact while maintaining compliance with the most rigorous standards.

For example, the circular economy, a widely used economic model that aims to eliminate waste and promote sustainability, depends on the asset decommissioning process to help companies repair, reuse and recycle devices. This approach reduces carbon emissions and supports more sustainable operations.

The future of asset decommissioning

Asset decommissioning is poised for a rapid growth and change driven primarily by technological factors. The rise of AI automation and new capabilities in IoT and robotics will continue to drive innovation in three key areas:

  1. Advanced AI systems now perform asset identification and classification—tasks traditionally done manually—boosting speed and accuracy while helping reduce overall cost.
  2. Automated wiping and verification capabilities can quickly ensure that sensitive data has been removed from a device in a manner that complies with regulations and generates an audit trail.
  3. Intelligent robotics, increasingly integrated into the asset decommissioning processes, are helping disassemble and sort assets without manual intervention, increasing efficiencies and reducing cost and waste.
Mesh Flinders

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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Footnotes

1 IT asset disposition (ITAD) market size and share 2026–2035, Global Market Insights, 2025