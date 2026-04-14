The asset decommissioning process is the end-of-life phase of the asset lifecycle that organizations and IT departments depend on to safely dispose of physical and digital assets.
Asset decommissioning is a vital part of modern IT asset management, helping organizations retire their IT assets in a way that prioritizes data security, regulatory compliance, cost efficiency and sustainability.
In modern, complex enterprise IT environments like data centers and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems, sensitive data and sensitive information often persists on a device long after its useful life is over. IT asset decommissioning and IT asset disposition (ITAD) help organizations perform data destruction on these devices so they can be reused, recycled or resold.
The modern asset decommissioning process extends across an asset’s entire useful life, integrating data privacy and cybersecurity best practices throughout. Effective asset lifecycle management (ALM) helps ensure that enterprises meet evolving regulatory requirements and industry standards around data erasure and the handling of e-waste—obsolete or discarded electronic devices.
The demand for effective asset decommissioning tools and workflows is high and growing steadily. According to a recent report, the global market for ITAD capabilities was valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2025. It is expected to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.1
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The asset decommissioning process consists of seven steps designed to streamline operations, ensure secure data handling and maintain regulatory compliance. Here’s a closer look at each one.
The first step in the asset decommissioning process is asset identification, also known as asset validation.
During this step, modern asset tracking systems equipped with real‑time monitoring tools can help IT teams validate their inventory records. They also confirm critical information about an asset, such as its condition, performance history and overall criticality to the IT infrastructure.
Asset decommissioning requires extensive coordination between stakeholders, including IT departments, compliance teams and sustainability managers.
During the decommissioning phase, organizations must establish disposal timelines and choose a type of disposal, such as asset reuse, resale or destruction. They must also decide whether an asset will be decommissioned onsite or off site through a certified vendor.
There are three common approaches to removing sensitive data from storage media:
To avoid costly data breaches, organizations must follow strict industry standards for data destruction during this phase. The improper handling of hard disks and other devices can result in sensitive information and personal data being compromised, often leading to costly fines and reputational damage.
Phase four involves the physical destruction of storage media through shredding, crushing or incineration of drives and components.
Organizations typically conduct physical destruction onsite in a controlled, highly visible environment so they can ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and their own internal policies.
IT departments must have a rigorous chain of custody for assets they are sending off site and ensure they document every step of the journey.
This step includes secure packaging, tracked transportation and rigorous documentation of hand-offs between responsible parties along the way. More mature organizations implement automated tracking systems during this phase to ensure audit trails and minimize cybersecurity risks.
The sixth stage of the asset decommissioning process evaluates sanitized IT assets for one of three potential fates: reuse, resale or recycling:
The last step in the asset decommissioning process involves generating documentation and certifications to validate regulatory compliance. These certifications often include the following items:
More advanced organizations use automation capabilities and real-time compliance monitoring during this phase to streamline workflows and increase efficiencies.
When practiced correctly, the seven steps of the asset decommissioning process can deliver measurable benefits across the entire. Here is a look at five of the most common:
Organizations of varying sizes and across a diverse set of industries rely on asset decommissioning to extend asset lifecycles and comply with industry-specific regulations. Here are some of its most popular use cases.
Large-scale data centers require frequent upgrades to infrastructure to ensure that enterprises are running the most advanced systems with the latest tools and capabilities. The asset decommissioning process helps replace legacy servers and storage systems without interrupting core business operations or compromising data security.
During a modernization project, asset decommissioning practices ensure that workers follow strict chain-of-custody protocols for critical assets like high-capacity hard disks and servers that contain sensitive data.
Refresh cycles—planned, periodic updates or replacements of IT assets—are critical to optimizing IT asset performance. Organizations rely on asset decommissioning to safely retire old, inefficient IT equipment and replace it with modern tools and systems. IT teams routinely replace laptops, desktops and other devices as part of technology refresh cycles, generating high volumes of retired assets that contain sensitive data.
Effective IT asset decommissioning ensures the sanitization of every device at the end of its useful life in compliance with industry standards.
When two organizations or divisions merge, it’s common to have duplicates of common IT assets like desktops, laptops and servers. To increase efficiencies, merging entities will often retire a high volume of redundant IT assets at once. During this kind of event, the merging organizations must maintain regulatory compliance and practice secure data handling tactics throughout the process.
Organizations going through mergers rely on the asset decommissioning process to maintain the integrity of IT environments and ensure the sanitization of retired devices.
The rise of the mobile workforce has created new approaches to asset decommissioning, exposing personal IT devices like laptops and mobile phones to threats beyond the traditional office or onsite IT ecosystem. Collecting, tracking and sanitizing these kinds of assets introduces new challenges into the asset decommissioning process.
Secure transport and verified data destruction are essential to preventing data breaches when IT assets that have enabled remote work are nearing the end of their useful lives. Laptops and other mobile devices that contain sensitive data, for example, can be forgotten or misplaced in someone’s home or car when they’re replaced with newer devices. These old devices must be properly sanitized and decommissioned to prevent data breaches.
Highly regulated sectors like healthcare, finance and government have unique requirements surrounding personal data and data privacy. Asset decommissioning in these industries must align with sector-specific regulations, such as enhanced documentation and verification procedures designed to add rigor and more security layers.
In healthcare, for example, organizations must ensure the safe, compliant handling of retired assets like imaging devices and IoT-enabled medical equipment that contain sensitive data. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requires any asset that stores or processes electronic protected health information (ePHI) to undergo verifiable data sanitization before retirement.
Green IT strategies, structured approaches to reducing the environmental impact of assets throughout their lifecycle, depend on asset decommissioning to promote best practices through reuse and recycling. Effective asset decommissioning helps enterprises minimize their environmental impact while maintaining compliance with the most rigorous standards.
For example, the circular economy, a widely used economic model that aims to eliminate waste and promote sustainability, depends on the asset decommissioning process to help companies repair, reuse and recycle devices. This approach reduces carbon emissions and supports more sustainable operations.
Asset decommissioning is poised for a rapid growth and change driven primarily by technological factors. The rise of AI automation and new capabilities in IoT and robotics will continue to drive innovation in three key areas:
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