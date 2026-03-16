What is IT asset recovery?

IT asset recovery is a process enterprises rely on to secure, evaluate and safely dispose of unused IT equipment. It is a critical part of IT asset lifecycle management (ALM), a strategic approach to extending the useful life of assets and increasing their efficiency.
IT asset recovery underpins several important aspects of modern enterprise IT practices, such as cost savings, data security and secure data destruction.
Organizations depend on a wide range of IT assets for their core business processes, including laptops, desktops and servers. When these assets reach the ends of their lifecycles, they must find ways to reclaim their residual value and manage their final disposition.
In modern supply chain management (SCM), IT asset recovery has become a key part of the circular economy. This approach involves an economic model that helps eliminate e-waste and promote sustainability by extending IT hardware lifecycles through reuse and resale. The circular economy depends on a diverse set of practices known as IT asset disposition (ITAD) that include data erasure, data wiping, shredding and the remarketing of decommissioned devices.
IT asset recovery programs are defined by nationally and internationally recognized certifications and data protection frameworks. Some of the most common are offered by organizations like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
All IT assets—regardless of size or complexity—go through the five phases of the IT asset lifecycle:
Depending on the quantity and complexity of the IT assets being recovered, it can take anywhere from a few days (for example, onsite erasure) to a few weeks (for example, refurbishment and remarketing). Each stage depends on accurate and detailed asset tracking and documentation, the backbone of a strong approach to IT asset management (ITAM).
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think Newsletter, delivered twice weekly. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
The IT asset recovery process is built on a series of five coordinated steps designed to optimize asset value and data security. Here’s a look at each step and its importance in the overall process.
To establish a strong IT asset recovery approach, organizations need to maintain a real-time inventory of their retired IT equipment, including laptops, hard disk drives and detachable hardware components.
Comprehensive, real-time inventories can help organizations track asset condition, assess residual value and choose the most cost-effective approach to recovery.
When disposing of sensitive data and assets on-premises (typically in data centers), most organizations prefer onsite data destruction and erasure over off-site destruction.
Tactics like data sanitization—a process that permanently removes sensitive information from media storage devices—help ensure it doesn’t leave the premises.
The third step of the IT asset recovery process focuses on secure data erasure, data wiping and the physical destruction of IT assets, when necessary.
Data destruction providers must obtain certifications from organizations like the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID) whose highest rating, NAID AAA, is considered as the industry standard. Managed service providers (MSPs) with these certifications, documented data destruction practices and a proven commitment to environmental responsibility typically make strong partners.
Assets that have potential resale value and have had their data safely removed are eligible for refurbishment and either redeployment or resale.
In the refurbishment step, assets are repaired, tested and updated so they can be used again. Enterprises can then either redeploy the asset within their own organization or choose to resell it, using remarketing tools to increase its resale value.
IT assets that can’t be resold or redeployed within an organization are recycled. Step five of the IT asset recovery process involves the final disposition of devices that are deemed beyond recovery and no longer contain sensitive data.
Circuit boards, for example, are full of valuable metals and plastics that can be diverted from landfills and reprocessed to minimize environmental impact. The fifth and final stage of IT asset recovery is critical to environmental responsibility and the circular economy.
IT asset recovery can benefit many aspects of an organization, from reducing overhead costs and increasing efficiencies to raising its environmental and social governance (ESG) profile. Here are some of its top benefits at the enterprise level:
The advantages of proper IT asset recovery aren’t confined to the IT departments of individual organizations; they often extend across entire industries. Here are some sectors and stakeholders that frequently benefit:
To implement a strong IT asset recovery process, organizations must consider several factors. Here are some of the most important:
Despite its many advantages, installing a strong IT asset recovery practice is still a challenge. Here are some common obstacles organizations face.
Business operations must align with a diverse set of compliance standards and frameworks that change across industries and territories. IT asset disposition (ITAD) sits at the intersection of overlapping regulatory frameworks that can make compliance difficult and require significant time and resources.
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has made data breaches more complex and sophisticated.
According to IBM’s most recent Cost of a Data Breach Report, 97% of organizations experienced an AI-related security incident last year. Among these organizations, 63% said that they lacked the proper AI governance policies to manage or prevent shadow AI. The IT asset recovery landscape is vulnerable when poor data wiping or shredding exposes confidential data.
Asset tracking, the real-time monitoring of an IT asset’s location, provenance and condition, can be difficult for organizations responsible for thousands of laptops, desktops, servers and other types of IT hardware.
Inconsistencies in asset tracking can result in incomplete asset lifecycle records and poor maintenance histories that ultimately reduce an asset’s resale value.
With the rapid pace of technological change, shorter hardware refresh cycles—the time frame for retiring and replacing technological components with newer ones—are limiting resale opportunities.
For example, in some industries, technologies that were only purchased a few years ago can no longer support the software employees need to do their jobs. This aspect makes it hard to resell the assets.
Before beginning an IT asset recovery program, organizations should ensure that they have done these steps:
Identify the best asset performance management (APM) software that fits your needs.
Learn how your organization can achieve significant value by using IBM Maximo to manage its fleet of assets.
Increase uptime, improve productivity, reduce maintenance costs and build more resilient operations with IBM's unified asset management solution.
Discover how Sund & Bælt uses IBM's Maximo software to monitor and manage its critical infrastructures.
Learn how VPI pushes forward on the path to net zero with IBM Maximo software.
Discover integrated IT service management and IT asset lifecycle management with IBM Maximo Application Suite.
Use AI and data insights to optimize asset performance from start to finish.
Transform your operations by using rich data and powerful AI technologies to integrate optimization processes and enable intelligent growth.
Reduce costs, extend the asset lifecycle and enhance user satisfaction through self-service, automated service management and integrated best practice-based service desk capabilities.
1 Global Value Chains Outlook 2026: Orchestrating Corporate and National Agility, World Economic Forum, January 2026