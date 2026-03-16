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Asset management

What is IT asset recovery?

By Mesh Flinders , Ian Smalley
Published 16 March 2026

What is IT asset recovery?

IT asset recovery is a process enterprises rely on to secure, evaluate and safely dispose of unused IT equipment. It is a critical part of IT asset lifecycle management (ALM), a strategic approach to extending the useful life of assets and increasing their efficiency.

IT asset recovery underpins several important aspects of modern enterprise IT practices, such as cost savings, data security and secure data destruction.

Organizations depend on a wide range of IT assets for their core business processes, including laptops, desktops and servers. When these assets reach the ends of their lifecycles, they must find ways to reclaim their residual value and manage their final disposition.

In modern supply chain management (SCM), IT asset recovery has become a key part of the circular economy. This approach involves an economic model that helps eliminate e-waste and promote sustainability by extending IT hardware lifecycles through reuse and resale. The circular economy depends on a diverse set of practices known as IT asset disposition (ITAD) that include data erasure, data wiping, shredding and the remarketing of decommissioned devices.

IT asset recovery programs are defined by nationally and internationally recognized certifications and data protection frameworks. Some of the most common are offered by organizations like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The phases of the IT asset lifecycle

All IT assets—regardless of size or complexity—go through the five phases of the IT asset lifecycle:

  • Planning
  • Procurement
  • Deployment
  • Operation and maintenance
  • Disposal

Depending on the quantity and complexity of the IT assets being recovered, it can take anywhere from a few days (for example, onsite erasure) to a few weeks (for example, refurbishment and remarketing). Each stage depends on accurate and detailed asset tracking and documentation, the backbone of a strong approach to IT asset management (ITAM).

  • Planning: Organizations assess the need for a new device or devices, conducting cost-benefit analysis, calculating total cost of ownership (TCO) and comparing different acquisition methods.
  • Procurement: In the procurement stage, the specific asset is identified, evaluated and purchased, along with any extra hardware or software components or more IT infrastructure needed to meet business needs.
  • Deployment: The asset is installed and integrated into the organization’s IT environment so it can provide the required capabilities, user access and support.
  • Operation and maintenance: The asset becomes operational, which means that it is used and maintained in the way the organization requires and can receive any necessary upgrades or repairs.
  • Disposal: After its useful life is over and its operation is no longer cost-effective, the IT asset is decommissioned—a process that involves its physical removal, secure data destruction and final disposition.

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The five steps of IT asset recovery work

The IT asset recovery process is built on a series of five coordinated steps designed to optimize asset value and data security. Here’s a look at each step and its importance in the overall process.

1. Asset inventory and assessment

To establish a strong IT asset recovery approach, organizations need to maintain a real-time inventory of their retired IT equipment, including laptops, hard disk drives and detachable hardware components.

Comprehensive, real-time inventories can help organizations track asset condition, assess residual value and choose the most cost-effective approach to recovery.

2. Onsite data erasure and secure transportation

When disposing of sensitive data and assets on-premises (typically in data centers), most organizations prefer onsite data destruction and erasure over off-site destruction.

Tactics like data sanitization—a process that permanently removes sensitive information from media storage devices—help ensure it doesn’t leave the premises.

3. Data destruction

The third step of the IT asset recovery process focuses on secure data erasure, data wiping and the physical destruction of IT assets, when necessary.

Data destruction providers must obtain certifications from organizations like the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID) whose highest rating, NAID AAA, is considered as the industry standard. Managed service providers (MSPs) with these certifications, documented data destruction practices and a proven commitment to environmental responsibility typically make strong partners.

4. Refurbishment

Assets that have potential resale value and have had their data safely removed are eligible for refurbishment and either redeployment or resale.

In the refurbishment step, assets are repaired, tested and updated so they can be used again. Enterprises can then either redeploy the asset within their own organization or choose to resell it, using remarketing tools to increase its resale value.

5. Recycling

IT assets that can’t be resold or redeployed within an organization are recycled. Step five of the IT asset recovery process involves the final disposition of devices that are deemed beyond recovery and no longer contain sensitive data.

Circuit boards, for example, are full of valuable metals and plastics that can be diverted from landfills and reprocessed to minimize environmental impact. The fifth and final stage of IT asset recovery is critical to environmental responsibility and the circular economy.

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Benefits of IT asset recovery

IT asset recovery can benefit many aspects of an organization, from reducing overhead costs and increasing efficiencies to raising its environmental and social governance (ESG) profile. Here are some of its top benefits at the enterprise level:

  • Better financial returns: Organizations that practice strong IT asset recovery can typically recover asset value by reselling, reusing or refurbishing devices (after removing sensitive data).
  • Enhanced data security: Every IT asset is a potential opportunity for cybercriminals to steal sensitive information that hasn’t been properly disposed of. Certified IT asset recovery is essential to ensuring sensitive data is destroyed and data breaches don’t occur.
  • Reduced e-waste: Most organizations generate increasing volumes of e-waste every year, such as broken, discarded or obsolete IT assets. Proper IT asset disposition (ITAD), a key part of IT asset recovery, helps reduce e-waste through the recycling of metals, plastics and other materials.
  • Improved resource optimization: IT asset recovery helps organizations extend the lifecycles of their most valuable IT assets and ensure that they perform at peak levels for longer periods of time.
  • Enhanced operational efficiency: Through the usage of automated tools that help streamline workflows, modern IT asset recovery programs improve the operational efficiency of IT assets and extend their lifecycles.

Who benefits from IT asset recovery?

The advantages of proper IT asset recovery aren’t confined to the IT departments of individual organizations; they often extend across entire industries. Here are some sectors and stakeholders that frequently benefit:

  • Service providers: Many IT firms and businesses offer end-to-end asset recovery and ITAD as a premium service or bundled offering to their clients.
  • Data center providers: Often, data center providers manage the decommissioning and replacement of servers they offer to clients with minimal disruption.
  • Environmental groups: Environmental groups like the Sierra Club and Greenpeace actively monitor e-waste disposal and recognize organizations that do it well.
  • Consumers: One of the often-overlooked aspects of strong IT asset recovery is the benefit to the consumer in the form of lower-priced, reused IT equipment like laptops, desktops and mobile phones.

Key considerations of IT asset recovery

To implement a strong IT asset recovery process, organizations must consider several factors. Here are some of the most important:

  • Compliance: Ensuring data destruction practices align with data security standards like NIST, ISO and GDPR should always be a top consideration for IT asset recovery. Failure to comply with these standards can result in heavy fines and certification revocation.
  • Pricing: Organizations should rigorously assess the resale value of all their IT hardware and balance its recovery potential against service and refitting costs. The practice of regularly reviewing IT assets is an essential part of strong recovery programs.
  • Reporting: Establishing a strong reporting structure for the condition and status of IT assets is essential to organizational transparency. Organizations should choose vendors and contractors that can provide rigorous chain-of-custody documentation and real-time metrics related to asset recovery.
  • Sustainability: E-waste is closely monitored by the United Nations (UN), which reported as recently as 2024 that e-waste levels had risen 82% since 2010. The UN also revealed that they were projected to rise another 32% by 2030.1 Responsible IT asset recovery services help prevent this rise by extending IT asset lifecycles, enhancing cost savings, increasing resale value and lowering overall environmental impact.

Challenges of IT asset recovery

Despite its many advantages, installing a strong IT asset recovery practice is still a challenge. Here are some common obstacles organizations face.

Regulatory complexity

Business operations must align with a diverse set of compliance standards and frameworks that change across industries and territories. IT asset disposition (ITAD) sits at the intersection of overlapping regulatory frameworks that can make compliance difficult and require significant time and resources.

Data breaches

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has made data breaches more complex and sophisticated.

According to IBM’s most recent Cost of a Data Breach Report, 97% of organizations experienced an AI-related security incident last year. Among these organizations, 63% said that they lacked the proper AI governance policies to manage or prevent shadow AI. The IT asset recovery landscape is vulnerable when poor data wiping or shredding exposes confidential data.

Asset tracking

Asset tracking, the real-time monitoring of an IT asset’s location, provenance and condition, can be difficult for organizations responsible for thousands of laptops, desktops, servers and other types of IT hardware.

Inconsistencies in asset tracking can result in incomplete asset lifecycle records and poor maintenance histories that ultimately reduce an asset’s resale value.

Technological change

With the rapid pace of technological change, shorter hardware refresh cycles—the time frame for retiring and replacing technological components with newer ones—are limiting resale opportunities.

For example, in some industries, technologies that were only purchased a few years ago can no longer support the software employees need to do their jobs. This aspect makes it hard to resell the assets.

IT asset recovery checklist

Before beginning an IT asset recovery program, organizations should ensure that they have done these steps:

  • Maintained lists of IT assets they intend to recover, along with detailed lifecycle records
  • Validated all relevant vendor certifications (R2, e-Stewards, ISO 14001, NAID)
  • Established chain of custody and onsite data sanitization processes
  • Required proof from all vendors of secure data destruction
  • Documented the residual value and resale outcomes for relevant assets
  • Ensured their compliance with ESG regulations for final disposition
  • Aligned the policies governing their IT asset recovery programs with their IT asset management policies
Mesh Flinders

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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