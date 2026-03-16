What is IT asset recovery?

IT asset recovery underpins several important aspects of modern enterprise IT practices, such as cost savings, data security and secure data destruction.

Organizations depend on a wide range of IT assets for their core business processes, including laptops, desktops and servers. When these assets reach the ends of their lifecycles, they must find ways to reclaim their residual value and manage their final disposition.

In modern supply chain management (SCM), IT asset recovery has become a key part of the circular economy. This approach involves an economic model that helps eliminate e-waste and promote sustainability by extending IT hardware lifecycles through reuse and resale. The circular economy depends on a diverse set of practices known as IT asset disposition (ITAD) that include data erasure, data wiping, shredding and the remarketing of decommissioned devices.

IT asset recovery programs are defined by nationally and internationally recognized certifications and data protection frameworks. Some of the most common are offered by organizations like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).