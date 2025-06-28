Al Rajhi Capital, one of the leading financial services companies in the Middle East, faced an urgent need to modernize its infrastructure in an increasingly digital-first world. As competition grew and customer expectations shifted, the company encountered infrastructure challenges in the pursuit of enhancing its digital offerings.

The main challenge was Al Rajhi Capital’s fragmented technology landscape. Over the last two decades, the business had accumulated siloed systems built using varying approaches and technologies. The monolithic architecture made it difficult to integrate services, adapt to market changes and scale to meet the company’s ambition of becoming a leader in Saudi Arabia’s, and indeed the region’s, financial sector.

"We recognized that to continue growing and to meet the expectations of modern investors, we needed to break down these silos and offer a seamless, unified experience. We understood that the company had to embark on a journey to unify its platforms, enhance operational efficiency and deliver a superior customer experience," Khalid Abou Elsoud, Lead Solution Architect and IBM Champion, Al Rajhi Capital.

In addition, with Vision 2030 (link resides outside of ibm.com) inspiring transformational ambitions across the country, the company sought to shift its business model and operations toward a digital, client-centric approach. This shift would also help the company deliver enhanced customer experiences and round-the-clock availability.