What is grid resilience?

2026 is a pivotal year for grid resilience due to several converging factors. Surging demand stems from increased electrification, data center construction and economic growth. Meanwhile, aging infrastructure and more frequent climate change-related natural disasters hinder the grid’s ability to meet the higher demand.

Adapting the grid with advanced technology upgrades, such as sustainability initiatives that use renewables and nuclear power is not without its own challenges. Both are capital-intensive and integrating renewable energy into legacy infrastructure is logistically complex.

Unlike intermittent renewables, nuclear plants can operate continuously and are less sensitive to short-term weather variability. However, nuclear power is subject to ongoing debate regarding safety and other concerns.

Shorter-term resiliency solutions are needed to meet the challenges of 2026 before longer-term energy sources can be brought online.