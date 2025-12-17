Energy asset management (EAM) involves maintaining, monitoring and optimizing an organization’s energy-related assets. EAM strives to extend asset performance while increasing operational efficiency and lowering operational costs.
EAM assets can cover a wide swath of infrastructure, including power plants, renewable energy installations, electrical grids, generators and turbines, transformers, power lines and substations, battery systems and much more.
Although all companies depend on energy to some degree, EAM is principally the domain of companies that deal with energy at the commercial or industrial levels.
For these companies, energy is their business—whether it’s a utility company generating electricity and delivering it to a vast network of users, an engineering firm carefully drafting energy infrastructure designs for new structures or a renewable energy developer pursuing sustainability goals through the mass operation of wind turbines.
Effective asset management of energy depends on the successful preservation of energy-related physical assets throughout their entire lifespan—from original procurement and implementation to eventual replacement and removal.
EAM incorporates many activities to achieve a comprehensive and end-to-end level of asset control.
Maintaining detailed inventories and specifications of all energy infrastructure.
Establishing and maintaining peak operational efficiency through the continuous monitoring of assets to ensure that they perform properly. Companies incorporate Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the form of sensors that are employed to provide real-time data on asset performance.
Leveraging data management to enhance decision-making around the daily operation of business processes, maintenance schedules and planned upgrades of assets. The goal is to ensure maximum uptime and the least possible amount of disruption.
Detecting vulnerabilities and deciding whether the situation calls for mitigation efforts. Risk management can include both preventive maintenance (which protects critical assets that ensure ongoing operation) and predictive maintenance (to forecast when maintenance actions should occur, based on data analysis).
Performing asset lifecycle management with financial management. Both forms of management deal with the entire, end-to-end lifecycle of assets and both concentrate on how to increase return on investment (ROI) on energy assets.
Electrical power is central to modern life. If you don’t believe that, just ignore your power bill. Then, discover how you instantly rocket back to the middle ages the moment you lose electricity.
It’s not much of an exaggeration to suggest that electric power is now as critical to sustaining human life as oxygen and water. Because it is such a key part of keeping the world spinning, the energy sector is undeniably profitable and financially healthy.
How lucrative? In June 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released its latest World Energy Investment report. This report predicted that capital investments in the energy industry would meet or exceed USD 3.3 trillion during 2025. Furthermore, around USD 2.2 trillion of those funds would be earmarked for investment in clean energy sources and renewable energy assets, as well as for electrical grids and power storage solutions.
IEA experts expected half that amount (USD 1.1 trillion) to be invested in fossil fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas.
Any industry that’s able to court trillions of dollars’ worth of investment has demonstrated an obvious amount of financial viability. But while the energy industry might be awash in investments and profits, it’s not immune from pressing and serious challenges, several of which can become radically transformative for the energy industry.
These challenges illustrate the critical importance of diligent energy asset management.
Energy demand consistently increases as humans create more equipment, devices and gadgets that all require electricity. IEA reports point to an approximately 4% annual growth in electricity demand.
Electricity powers our offices, homes, communication devices and an increasing number of vehicles. Exacerbating this problem is a surging global population, which keeps ushering in fresh new generations of electricity users. Utility providers will continuously have to ramp up energy production efforts to satisfy the ever-growing demand.
Even rugged physical assets like power grids can’t be protected from the onslaught of time. Most equipment loses functionality over the course of the asset lifecycle. Further, as equipment ages, new and complementary technologies like automation emerge.
Utility companies must make regular upgrades to aging power generation equipment to optimize the overall operation of the power grid and take advantage of these new technologies. Updating assets helps keep operations cost-effective while reducing periods of unplanned downtime.
Progressive utility companies now use new technologies like drones to capture and analyze data about power line conditions and predict possible failure points before outages occur.
Sustainability is one of the most pressing hot-button issues related to the energy industry (beyond energy costs). Although still a controversial topic in some circles, there seems to be large-scale scientific fiat that a human-engineered dependence on fossil fuels has resulted in ozone depletion and subsequent climate warming.
Nations can address sustainability goals through clean energy solutions that offer highly reduced carbon emissions. Renewable energy assets based on natural sources of power (like solar and wind power) can boost energy efficiency. However, these assets can boost efficiency only if government entities support their use and business interests and affiliated stakeholders embrace them.
Many bad actors fill the world, working alone or in league with other criminal elements or even state-sponsored terrorists. It’s widely understood that an effective way to create chaos and mass disruption within a society is to attack that country’s power systems. These attacks can range from a direct act of sabotage or vandalism to using computer technology to seize control of a power grid and promptly disable it.
From now on, keeping energy assets safe from disruption and harmful interference will require constant real-time monitoring and heightened cybersecurity, as well as beefing up the physical security that protects such assets.
Energy markets represent some of the world’s most lucrative markets, but with the potential of hefty profits come risks associated with swimming in such deep financial waters.
Energy markets can shift suddenly, capable of making fortunes or dashing them in microseconds. Furthermore, geopolitical events (like wars) and economic conditions (like supply chain disruptions) continuously impact the energy prices. Such wild market volatility often frustrates efforts to develop accurate market forecasts or even make fully informed decisions about assets.
As global energy demand climbs with no ceiling in sight, we’re forced to weigh available options for meeting energy demand. At the same time, progressive countries are also trying to encourage the use of clean energy sources. But there’s only one clean energy source that can produce the requisite amounts of electricity needed: nuclear power.
To match the output of a nuclear power plant, you would need to string together multiple wind- or solar-powered power plants and create ample storage to maintain assets. These assets can then be used when there is not enough wind or sunlight.
The key question behind the use of nuclear power is its lack of overall safety, as has been demonstrated in catastrophic nuclear disasters in the US, Russia and Japan. The rewards of nuclear power are plentiful—but so are its risks.
Energy drives the world’s factories, lights our world in the dead of night and empowers empires. Everything runs on energy; few things can operate without it. Nations fight battles over control of energy resources. Countries lose wars without energy. That’s not hyperbole—it’s history.
True story: Energy decided the fate of the world. In the back half of World War II, Germany literally ran out of gas after Allied bombings crippled its oil refineries and gasoline production facilities. Soon it lacked the juice to run its armored arsenal—leaving the fierce German war machine dead in its stalled tank tracks.
Then, on the other side of the world, the war in the Pacific climaxed with the detonation of the first atomic weapons, marking the most powerful release of energy ever produced. (The atomic bombs dropped on Japan carried large explosive yields. The yields consisted of 15 kilotons of TNT in Hiroshima and 21 kilotons in Nagasaki.)
In two very different ways, energy ended history’s bloodiest conflict. The first instance illustrated what can occur when you don’t have enough energy. The second case starkly demonstrated what happens when you’re capable of unleashing a nearly unfathomable amount of energy.
Fast forward 80 years. Today, energy remains the motivation behind many international conflicts, most involving territorial disputes over lands rich in energy reserves. And such situations are only likely to continue.
Why? Because even though clean-energy alternatives are available, the modern world simply can’t get enough energy. Furthermore, some countries don’t want to be transformed into users of clean energy, nor are they ready. They don’t want to be forced into making the costly infrastructure changes that clean energy use demands.
Meanwhile, the demand for electric power keeps ticking ever upward—4% more each year—continuing a global trend that won’t be changing anytime soon.
Effective energy asset management ensures a reliable energy supply, reduces costs, improves sustainability and extends the useful life of expensive infrastructure—whether for utilities, industrial facilities or commercial buildings.
