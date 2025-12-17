Energy drives the world’s factories, lights our world in the dead of night and empowers empires. Everything runs on energy; few things can operate without it. Nations fight battles over control of energy resources. Countries lose wars without energy. That’s not hyperbole—it’s history.

True story: Energy decided the fate of the world. In the back half of World War II, Germany literally ran out of gas after Allied bombings crippled its oil refineries and gasoline production facilities. Soon it lacked the juice to run its armored arsenal—leaving the fierce German war machine dead in its stalled tank tracks.

Then, on the other side of the world, the war in the Pacific climaxed with the detonation of the first atomic weapons, marking the most powerful release of energy ever produced. (The atomic bombs dropped on Japan carried large explosive yields. The yields consisted of 15 kilotons of TNT in Hiroshima and 21 kilotons in Nagasaki.)

In two very different ways, energy ended history’s bloodiest conflict. The first instance illustrated what can occur when you don’t have enough energy. The second case starkly demonstrated what happens when you’re capable of unleashing a nearly unfathomable amount of energy.

Fast forward 80 years. Today, energy remains the motivation behind many international conflicts, most involving territorial disputes over lands rich in energy reserves. And such situations are only likely to continue.

Why? Because even though clean-energy alternatives are available, the modern world simply can’t get enough energy. Furthermore, some countries don’t want to be transformed into users of clean energy, nor are they ready. They don’t want to be forced into making the costly infrastructure changes that clean energy use demands.

Meanwhile, the demand for electric power keeps ticking ever upward—4% more each year—continuing a global trend that won’t be changing anytime soon.

Effective energy asset management ensures a reliable energy supply, reduces costs, improves sustainability and extends the useful life of expensive infrastructure—whether for utilities, industrial facilities or commercial buildings.