Turning climate risks into business opportunities

Climate change exposes organizations across a range of sectors to operational and financial risks. Whether it be through asset and infrastructure damage, operational impact, displacement or logistical delays, climate risk threatens essentially every business.

Dealing with these problems is difficult and expensive. When an extreme weather event occurs, a company might need to change its infrastructure and processes suddenly, either for the short term or permanently. There are likely to be direct expenses, along with missed opportunities and lost business. To best prepare, organizations need to develop a climate risk strategy.

In addition, companies are under pressure from their customers, employees and shareholders to be more sustainable. People increasingly view sustainability as a crucial element in corporate and social responsibility initiatives. Organizations must reduce their impact on the planet by driving down energy consumption and waste. They also need to ensure they can continue to operate in the face of climate risk. In some business sectors, such as financial services, fast-moving consumer goods and healthcare, business interruptions can have a significant detrimental impact on daily life.

Regulations help shareholders, employees and business partners understand the impact a company has on the environment:

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (link resides outside ibm.com) has new rules mandating certain disclosures for climate-related risks as well as reporting on Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions for some companies.

In the EU, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) (link resides outside ibm.com) came into force in January 2023, strengthening the rules around the environmental information companies must disclose.

Leaders must evaluate the types of climate hazards their organizations should prepare for and identify the locations most at risk from climate change. They should also assess how severe the financial impact of these climate hazards might be on their organizations.

Apart from operational and financial considerations, there’s a moral obligation. Businesses that have the power to help address the climate emergency should do so.