Human activities precipitated changes to the Earth’s climate in the 20th century and will largely determine the future climate. Significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions could help mitigate the climate crisis. Under a higher emissions scenario, however, the 21st century would see much more severe consequences of climate change.

Global climate models have given climate scientists a set of expectations as to what the future could hold, both for the Earth at large and for specific regions. Climate modeling consists of using datasets and complex calculations to represent the interactions between major climate system components—namely, the atmosphere, land surface, oceans and sea ice.

One of the latest climate modeling initiatives come through a partnership between IBM and NASA. The collaboration is currently focused on building an AI-powered foundation model to make climate and weather applications faster and more accurate. The model could potentially be used to identify conditions that raise the risks of wildfires and predict hurricanes and droughts. An earlier model built through the IBM-NASA partnership became a tool to help scientists map urban heat islands in the United Arab Emirates and monitor reforestation in Kenya.

According to the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory of the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), “Climate models reduce the uncertainty of climate change impacts, which aids in adaptation.”1

Let’s take a look at the models’ predictions for the changing climate as well as how society could adapt.